Leon Balogun delighted to end on high after being left ‘numb’ by recent setbacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Leon Balogun delighted to end on high after being left ‘numb’ by recent setbacks

By Press Association
May 21, 2022, 8:00 pm
Rangers defender Leon Balogun (centre) is happy to end season on a high (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers defender Leon Balogun (centre) is happy to end season on a high (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Leon Balogun revealed he felt numb from recent setbacks before picking himself up to help Rangers win the Scottish Cup final against Hearts.

The Light Blues had conceded their cinch Premiership title to Celtic before their Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville on Wednesday night, where they lost 5-4 in a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

Rangers flew back to attend the funeral of former kitman Jimmy Bell on Friday before taking on Hearts in the final game of the season at Hampden Park on Saturday.

After a goalless 90 minutes, extra-time goals from substitutes Ryan Jack and Scott Wright gave the Govan outfit a 2-0 victory to take the trophy back to Ibrox for the first time since 2009.

Defender Balogun, 33, who signed for Rangers from Wigan in 2020, spoke about his emotions in the past few days: “I am not going to lie. Even at my age I get a little bit, not anxiety, you get a bit of tension before the games but today I felt a bit numb because there was just so much.

“We said goodbye to Jimmy yesterday as well so yeah, it was tough.

“You just try to pick yourself up and try to see some sense in it, if you like.

“It helps me to understand the club even more because the club has been through a lot.

“I don’t want to say it is typical but it kind of is what happens at Rangers a lot, you get knocked down hard and you just pick yourself up and go again.

“It is then great to end the season on high after getting two knocks, missing out on the league win and then the Europa League final.

“So it is just amazing to turn the flat feeling we had the last few days, into a high which is why I am buzzing more.”

Balogun’s contract is up this summer but the Nigeria international was clear about his ambitions.

He said: “Anyone who knows how I move around the club and within the club, know I have absolutely fallen in love with this club.

“As I described, getting knocked down and getting back up, is like my career. That is why me and Rangers are quite a good fit.

“I would love to stay. I think they know that and I hope I can announce something about my future with Rangers soon.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal