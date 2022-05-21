Steven Davis to discuss Rangers future ‘next week’ after emotional cup victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Steven Davis to discuss Rangers future ‘next week’ after emotional cup victory

By Press Association
May 21, 2022, 8:14 pm
Steven Davis lifts the Scottish Cup (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Steven Davis lifts the Scottish Cup (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Steven Davis will discuss his Rangers future in the coming days after ending an emotional week with a Scottish Cup winners’ medal.

The 37-year-old is out of contract and unsure what is happening next season.

The Northern Ireland record appearance holder started in the 2-0 win over Hearts and his passing and composure helped Rangers get a firm grip on the game after half-time.

Davis had come close to a dramatic late winner against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final on Wednesday before the Germans won on penalties.

And he was focused on getting some reward for the efforts of the season before considering his future.

Davis, who has played 41 games for club and country this season, is not sure whether he has played his last game for Rangers. He told Premier Sports: “To be honest, I really don’t know. We just said we would speak afterwards.

“It’s been such an emotional week, obviously with the European final. This doesn’t make up for it because it was a real, good opportunity for us, but we are delighted to win this.

“And obviously it was Jimmy Bell’s funeral on Friday, so it has been a really emotional week.

“I’m delighted we could finish on a high and we will sit down I’m sure over the next week and see where everything sits.”

Davis is in his second spell at Ibrox and has now won 10 domestic trophies as well as picking up two runners-up medals in European finals.

“It’s always special to pick up a trophy with this club,” he said.

“I think it was really important for us as a group to get this trophy. We have had our fair share of disappointments in the last few years and obviously the league didn’t go our way, the European final didn’t go our way. It was important we finished on a high.

“I just think for the effort the boys have given all season, they really deserve to have something to show for it at the end of it. We got our rewards.

“The first half they went quite direct and caused us some problems but second half, when the game settled down, space opened up and the pitch got a bit of water which helped as well. I’m delighted to get the win in end.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal