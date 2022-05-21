Eddie Howe backs Joelinton to make Brazil’s World Cup squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Eddie Howe backs Joelinton to make Brazil’s World Cup squad

By Press Association
May 21, 2022, 10:32 pm
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe (right) has challenged Joelinton to play himself into Brazil’s Wold Cup finals squad (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe (right) has challenged Joelinton to play himself into Brazil’s Wold Cup finals squad (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Eddie Howe has challenged Joelinton to play himself into Brazil’s World Cup squad after watching him transform his career at Newcastle.

The South American endured two miserable years on Tyneside following his switch from Hoffenheim in July 2019 after the Magpies paid a club-record £40million for a striker who struggled for goals.

However, pressed into service as an emergency midfielder following defender Ciaran Clark’s dismissal against Norwich in November, the 25-year-old has prospered to such an extent that he was this week named the club’s player of the year.

Asked how good Joelinton could become, head coach Howe, who will send him into battle for the final time this season at Burnley on Sunday, said: “I think he can go all the way.

“The national team should be a very clear target for him – I think he’s good enough to force his way in. With a World Cup year as well, that’s a brilliant thing for him to try to look at.

“But first and foremost I need to focus on the day-to-day, and that’s Newcastle and making sure he comes back and he’s in our team.”

Newcastle team-mates Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton
Newcastle team-mates Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Joelinton’s renaissance has been emblematic of the improvement in Newcastle since Howe took over in November last year, as has his blossoming midfield partnership with compatriot Bruno Guimaraes, a £35m January signing from Lyon.

Howe said: “I’ve experienced turnarounds in careers, but maybe not as high-profile as this, and I think that’s where Joe deserves a lot of credit because the transfer fee that he was signed for had nothing to do with him.

“He didn’t dictate that, but it built a lot of pressure on his performances, so to see him then deal with that period where it was very difficult for him and keep his mindset very, very clear, very focused on actually just trying to be better and trying to improve to then delivering the turnaround, I’m absolutely delighted for him.”

Asked to whom he would liken him, Howe said: “There’s not many you can compare him to because he’s 6’3”, he’s very, very good athletically, box-to-box, very good defensively – which doesn’t make sense, me saying that, because he’s traditionally played a lot higher up the pitch.

“I can’t think of anyone off the top of my head that I can compare him to. I think he’s very unique, but that’s part of what makes him so special and important to us because not may players have his attributes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal