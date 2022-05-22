Scott Arfield: It feels ‘amazing’ to help Rangers end wait to lift Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Scott Arfield: It feels ‘amazing’ to help Rangers end wait to lift Scottish Cup

By Press Association
May 22, 2022, 10:30 am
Rangers’ Scott Arfield delighted to end season with Scottish Cup win (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rangers’ Scott Arfield delighted to end season with Scottish Cup win (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scott Arfield will go in to the summer free of frustration after helping Rangers end a 13-year wait for the Scottish Cup with a 2-0 win over Hearts at Hampden Park on Saturday.

The Light Blues went into the game having not lifted the trophy since 2009, when the former Canada international played for Falkirk in the Gers’ 1-0 win at the national stadium.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side had to pick themselves up from the disappointment of their Europa League final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville last Wednesday night, where Aaron Ramsey failed from the spot in a 5-4 shoot-out defeat.

After a slow start against Hearts, the Ibrox men came strong and goals from substitutes Ryan Jack and Scott Wright in extra time secured a victory which means Arfield will enjoy a content close season.

The 33-year-old midfielder, who signed for the Light Blues from Burnley in 2018, expressed his emotions to Rangers TV.

He said: “Marvellous. Buzzing. Delighted. Happy. Satisfied. Everything that winning this cup should be.

“Obviously on the back of Wednesday night, we fell short with one kick of the ball,  so this is special.

“It is a trophy that has evaded us for a number of years and the four years that I have been here so it feels amazing to get it.

“Everyone knows the importance of this cup. Since I have been here we have always fallen short and it has always hurt going into the summer.

“So we have that medal, we have got the trophy.

“Obviously, we fell short in the league and we probably have ourselves to blame, in January time it fell away from us.

“Europa League. One kick of the ball and it could have been anybody that did that.

“It feels brilliant to get this trophy and this medal, no doubt about that.”

After going into extra time for the second time in four days, the Ibrox men got their rewards after again drawing on all their reserves.

Arfield said: “The first half was sticky, it was dry. Hearts played it up to (Ellis) Simms and (Liam) Boyce and were looking for second balls and caused us a few problems.

“We were trying to probe and obviously get that goal in the first half but it just didn’t happen and if we got that the game would have settled down a little bit.

“It was a bit nervy. But that’s what happens when you play in these competitions, sometimes it doesn’t go your way so quickly.

“It is up to you to dig deep and find special moments like the two goalscorers did.”

Van Bronckhorst, picking up his first trophy since taking over from Steven Gerrard last November, praised Calvin Bassey who had another terrific match, after being moved from centre-back to left-back for the day.

He said of the 22-year-old: “I am a big fan of Calvin. I remember him at Hampden Park when I watched the loss against Hibs in the (Premier Sports Cup) semi-final (before taking over).

“I saw something in him which is rare to see in his age.

“Very mature, very strong, very powerful, it has been a pleasure to work with him and still work with him in the future to make him stronger.

“The development he had this season is tremendous and that’s why he played so many good games in Europe.

“He was very impressive on Saturday and he is an important part of the team at the moment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal