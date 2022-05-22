Live: Manchester City win the Premier League title as Burnley relegated

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manchester City fought back to triumph 3-2 at home to Aston Villa and clinch the Premier League title, despite Liverpool mounting their own comeback to defeat Wolves 3-1 at Anfield

Leeds stayed up after winning 2-1 at Brentford while Burnley dropped out of the top flight after losing by the same scoreline at home to Newcastle

Tottenham locked Arsenal out of the race for fourth place and Champions League football by thrashing Norwich 5-0 as Son Heung-min grabbed a share of the Golden Boot as he matched Mohamed Salah's tally of 23 goals

Here, the PA news agency charts a dramatic final day of the season.

Raphinha celebrates Leeds’ survival from the stands (John Walton/PA)

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said it was a “tough afternoon” and congratulated City on their title success.

Henderson told Sky Sports: “We didn’t play particularly well, there were a few nerves, but we came through well in the end and scored some good goals.

“We kept going and found a way to win, but it was a tough afternoon.

Thank you for your brilliant support this season, Reds. What an incredible ride this special team has taken us all on ❤ There have been so many memorable moments, together. One game to go. See you all in Paris 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/IuccGSLdle — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 22, 2022

“We didn’t really know what was going on (at the Etihad), we were just focused on ourselves.

“Unfortunately it wasn’t enough. We gave everything all season. In January I think we’d have bitten your hand off to take it to the last day.

“I’m very proud of what the boys have done, and we’ve got to say congratulations to City.”

Asked for his immediate thoughts afterwards, Gundogan, who confessed he did not know the Liverpool result, said on Sky Sports: “It was an unbelievable game. I don’t what to say to be honest.

“We are human beings and after going 2-0 down the chances were just very, very small. But we had to do the simple things and scoring two goals quickly and then having 10 minutes to score the third one gave us the right lift.

“It was about getting that goal and then the momentum was on our side then were able to score three goals in just a few minutes. These are the days you look back to, it was an unbelievable game.”

Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen stands dejected after conceding a third goal (PA)

Gundogan paid tribute to Liverpool – and boss Klopp, whom he worked alongside at Borussia Dortmund – for pushing City to the wire.

“I know it’s tough to say but if Liverpool do not play the way they play, incredible football and successful, I don’t think this league could have been that attractive,” Gundogan added.

“Even though they finished behind us, I think they played an incredible season. We pushed each other to the limits again. Even though it is a sad day for them, we need to appreciate what they have done, especially my former coach who I still like a lot.”

Former City defender Micah Richards told Sky Sports: “You’re sitting there thinking it’s going to be Liverpool’s time.

“They’re going to get the three and go and play Real Madrid (in the Champions League final) to potentially get the fourth.

“But this team fights to the end. The spirit in this stadium was down in the dumps, but when they got that first goal it turned and I started to believe.”

Manchester City fans invade the pitch after full-time (Martin Rickett/PA)

Gary Neville labelled it an “incredible” season after Manchester City claimed a fourth title in five years.

City boss Guardiola was in tears at the final whistle and Neville told Sky Sports: “That shot says it all. An incredible football season. Congratulations to Manchester City and Liverpool. Head to head all the way through. Non-stop, relentless and brilliant.

“You won’t get many better Premier League seasons than that. It was a hell of a title race. For 75 minutes you couldn’t believe what you were witnessing in this season.

“You felt it was over, that City were done. Just hopeful that Wolves would hang on (at Liverpool), but from somewhere they pulled three incredible moments out of the hat.”

Full-time scores

Arsenal 5 Everton 1

Brentford 1 Leeds 2

Brighton 3 West Ham 1

Burnley 1 Newcastle 2

Chelsea 2 Watford 1

Crystal Palace 1 Man Utd 0

Leicester 4 Southampton 1

Liverpool 3 Wolves 1

Man City 3 Aston Villa 2

Norwich 0 Tottenham 5

Manchester City are champions!

Burnley are relegated…

A devastating end to the season, as our relegation is confirmed.#UTC — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 22, 2022

FT – Brighton 3 West Ham 1

Danny Welbeck put the result beyond doubt in added time, heading home from a Gross corner.

1749

Liverpool 3 Wolves 1

ROBBO MAKES IT 3-1!!!! pic.twitter.com/SBKWT8CuO7 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 22, 2022

The atmosphere around Anfield was becoming increasingly desperate but, with time running out, they finally found a second goal when a goalmouth scramble ended with substitute Salah poking over the line six minutes from time. Andy Robertson made it 3-1 shortly afterwards.

Brentford 1 Leeds 1

Brentford struck an equaliser in the 77th minute as Yoane Wissa crossed the ball to the back post and Sergi Canos headed home to level the match.

Brentford’s Canos was then shown a second yellow card for a foul on Raphinha, having been booked for taking his shirt off in celebration.

His dismissal left Thomas Frank’s side to see out the final minutes with nine players after Kristoffer Ajer was forced off with an injury after they had used all their substitutions.

Chelsea 2 Watford 1

Dan Gosling headed in unmarked at the far post to drag Watford level at 1-1 in the closing minutes of the match.

Gosling nodded in from Adam Masina’s cross, just when Chelsea had already decided their day was done.

Ross Barkley bundled home to put the Blues 2-1 up shortly afterwards, however.

The midfielder nodded in Reece James’ cross to put Chelsea back into the lead.

Man City 3 Aston Villa 2

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Aston Villa’s Emi Buendia battle for the ball (Martin Rickett/PA)

City turned things around in the 82nd minute as Kevin De Bruyne drove a low cross to the far post for Gundogan to tap home as the Etihad Stadium rocked to its foundations.

Man City 2 Aston Villa 2

City recovered from two goals down to draw level against Villa.

Raheem Sterling crossed for fellow substitute Ilkay Gundogan to head home in the 76th minute and Rodri scored a stunning daisy-cutter from 20 yards just two minutes later to make it 2-2.

Brighton 2 West Ham 1

80': WHAT A STRIKE! 😍 Pascal takes a touch on the edge of the box before firing a wonderful left-footed shot into the top corner! 🎯 [2-1] 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/9zVioIz23h — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) May 22, 2022

Brighton deservedly went 2-1 ahead 10 minutes from time through Gross.

The German midfielder turned just inside the Hammers’ box before lashing a left-footed effort beyond Fabianski.

Man City 0 Aston Villa 2

City laid siege to the Villa goal but were failing to create anything, with the visitors stunning the Etihad Stadium again in the 69th minute.

Rodri was all too easily beaten in the air by Ollie Watkins, who flicked on to Coutinho and the former Liverpool star struck low past a statuesque Ederson.

Norwich 0 Tottenham 5

Son Heung-min drew level with Mohamad Salah in the Golden Boot race on 22 goals in the 70th minute.

Kane fed Lucas Moura, who popped off a first-time ball for Son to finally beat Krul after several close misses.

Leicester 3 Southampton 1

Vardy doubled Leicester’s lead with 15 minutes left when he combined with Harvey Barnes to drill in. James Ward-Prowse then pulled a goal back from the spot for Southampton only for Leicester to immediately restore their two-goal lead when Ayoze Perez fired in.

Burnley 1 Newcastle 2

Maxwel Cornet got a goal back in the 69th minute to give Turf Moor some hope. The Ivorian saw his initial shot saved by Dubravka but when the rebound narrowly evaded Josh Brownhill, Cornet made no mistake as he thumped home his second opportunity.

Arsenal 4 Everton 1

Arsenal’s Cedric Soares is mobbed by team-mates after scoring (Tim Goode/PA)

Arsenal were finding corners as a ready source of goals with Cedric Soares and Gabriel Magalhaes both hitting the target, putting Mikel Arteta’s side out of sight.

Burnley 0 Newcastle 2

WILSON MAKES IT TWO! 🤩 A lovely pass from Saint-Maximin to find Wilson in plenty of space inside the box and he finds the net with an excellent first-time finish. [0-2]#BURNEW // #NUFC https://t.co/SJusjE7oNV pic.twitter.com/IzJyBJZjVK — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 22, 2022

Wilson’s second goal on the hour mark pushed Burnley further towards the trap door.

Burnley’s defence was all at sea as Wilson was left completely unmarked to sidefoot home Saint-Maximin’s cross from close range.

Norwich 0 Tottenham 3

Spurs put the game to bed in the 64th minute as Kulusevski added a fine second.

Set free by Kane, he outmuscled his marker and then curled a sublime shot into the far corner.

Brentford 0 Leeds 1

Leeds’ Raphinha scores from the penalty spot (John Walton/PA

Leeds moved a small step closer to securing Premier League safety when they broke through from the penalty spot, Raphinha firing home.

David Raya had been caught after a poor clearance and caught the Brazilian trying to make up for his mistake.

Raphinha took the following spot-kick, sending the Bees goalkeeper the wrong way to hand his side a crucial advantage.

Liverpool 1 Wolves 1

Liverpool thought they had scored the goal they craved within five minutes of the restart but Mane was flagged offside after dinking the ball over Ruddy, and replays showed the decision was correct.

1710

Liverpool 1 Wolves 1

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to Thiago Alcantara as he leaves the pitch (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool suffered a blow not just for this game but next weekend’s Champions League final with Thiago Alcantara, who had limped down the tunnel just before the break, replaced for the second half by James Milner.

Wolves, meanwhile, were forced into a change in goal, veteran John Ruddy coming on for Sa, who needed treatment during the first half.

Leicester 1 Southampton 0

James Maddison put Leicester 1-0 ahead against Southampton after Lyanco made a mess of dealing with Kasper Schmeichel’s clearance. Jamie Vardy was denied by Alex McCarthy but Maddison fired in the rebound.

Half-time scores

Arsenal 2 Everton 1

Brentford 0 Leeds 0

Brighton 0 West Ham 1

Burnley 0 Newcastle 1

Chelsea 1 Watford 0

Crystal Palace 1 Man Utd 0

Leicester 0 Southampton 0

Liverpool 1 Wolves 1

Man City 0 Aston Villa 1

Norwich 0 Tottenham 2

Arsenal 2 Everton 1

Everton’s Donny van de Beek celebrates (Tim Goode/PA)

Arsenal continued to dominate only for a defensive lapse in first-half stoppage time to allow Donny van de Beek to stride into the six-yard area and slot home the easiest of goals.

Brighton 0 West Ham 1

West Ham boosted their hopes of Europa League qualification by taking the lead at Brighton five minutes before the break.

Michail Antonio outmuscled Lewis Dunk on the edge of Albion’s penalty box before rifling a left-footed effort into the top left corner.

1642

Crystal Palace 1 Man Utd 0

Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha and Manchester United’s Fred battle for the ball (Steven Paston/PA)

Wilfried Zaha’s 15th goal of the season put Palace 1-0 up against Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes gave possession away from a United throw and Zaha ran at Diogo Dalot and Victor Lindelof before he rifled into the bottom corner against his old side with 37 minutes played.

Man City 0 Aston Villa 1

Ramsey advances, Digne crosses and Cash rises to head home at the back post! Up the Villa! 🤩 🔵 0-1 🦁 [37'] #MCIAVL https://t.co/TsoOs9Eo6R — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 22, 2022

Tension had grown as the first half went on at the Etihad Stadium and the away end erupted in the 37th minute.

A fine cross from Lucas Digne was met by fellow full-back Matty Cash, whose bullet head rocked City as Aston Villa took a 1-0 lead. The home faithful responded by defiantly cheering their team.

Norwich 0 Tottenham 2

Harry Kane made it 2-0 to Spurs just after the half-hour and Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul will not want to watch it back.

Trying to play out from the back, his pass was straight to Bentancur, who squared for Kane to nod home into an empty net.

1632

Arsenal 2 Everton 0

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli fired in the opener (Tim Goode/PA)

Arsenal struck twice against Everton in quick succession, with Gabriel Martinelli converting a penalty before Eddie Nketiah headed in from a corner to create a comfortable two-goal cushion.

Liverpool 1 Wolves 1

Liverpool immediately began probing for an equaliser and it arrived in the 24th minute when Thiago Alcantara’s clever back heel in midfield set Sadio Mane away, and he beat Sa at his near post.

Shortly beforehand, Wolves had been forced into a change, with goalscorer Neto picking up an injury and being replaced by Hwang Hee-chan.

1621

Burnley 0 Newcastle 1

20' HEEEEEEY CALLUM WILSON! 🙌 Our number nine steps up and sends Pope the wrong way to give us the lead at Turf Moor! [0-1]#BURNEW // #NUFC pic.twitter.com/2jazP3vxFE — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 22, 2022

Newcastle led with 19 minutes gone at Turf Moor as Callum Wilson sent Nick Pope the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Referee Craig Pawson was advised to check the screen after Nathan Collins inexplicably reached out a hand to touch the ball after Pope had got a fist to a corner.

Norwich 0 Tottenham 1

Spurs eased their nerves in their bid to secure fourth place as they took the lead in the 16th minute at Norwich.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s ball played in Rodrigo Bentancur as he raced in on goal he squared for Dejan Kulusevski to tap in from close range.

Kulusevski gives @SpursOfficial the lead. Marvellous! — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) May 22, 2022

Chelsea 1 Watford 0

Kai Havertz tapped in from Kenedy’s driven low cross to hand Chelsea an early 1-0 lead against Watford.

Brazilian wing-back Kenedy left Havertz with no option but to turn the ball home, handing the Blues the early advantage.

Liverpool 0 Wolves 1

Liverpool’s title hopes suffered a blow in only the third minute at Anfield as Pedro Neto gave Wolves the lead.

A clearance from Jose Sa caught out Ibrahima Konate and Raul Jimenez ran in behind before squaring to Neto, who had the simple task of tapping in past a stranded Alisson Becker.

Pedro Neto gave Wolves a shock early lead at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)

Manchester City team news: John Stones returned but Kyle Walker was only fit enough for the bench as champions City chased the victory that would secure another Premier League title.

Stones recovered from a thigh injury to take his place in a back four alongside Aymeric Laporte, Fernandinho and Joao Cancelo as Pep Guardiola’s men hosted Villa at the Etihad Stadium.

Phil Foden also came in as manager Guardiola made two changes from the side that drew at West Ham last week.

Former Liverpool captain Gerrard, the Villa manager, restored Philippe Coutinho, also once of the Anfield club, to his side. Robin Olsen played in goal in place of Emi Martinez.

It's a sea of blue as Manchester City arrive at the Etihad ahead of their must-win title-clincher @PA #ManchesterCity pic.twitter.com/R4J0bNoRAp — Rich McCarthy (@VJRichMcCarthy) May 22, 2022

Liverpool team news: Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz started up front for Liverpool as manager Jurgen Klopp made seven changes.

Having made significant changes for the midweek victory over Villa, Klopp restored his best-available side as they went in search of three points in the hope Steven Gerrard’s side could take points off Manchester City to hand them the title.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, who both missed the Villa game with minor problems, returned on the bench.

.@LFC team bus arrives at Anfield for the final time this season pic.twitter.com/iOFXSuwrOM — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) May 22, 2022

Leeds team news: Midfielder Mateusz Klich dropped to the bench, with Sam Greenwood a surprise starter in midfield.

Striker Patrick Bamford, out for so much of the season with a variety of injuries, had been expected to be involved but contracted Covid on the eve of the game.

Tyler Roberts returned to the bench after three months out with a hamstring problem.

💬 𝗞𝗮𝗹𝘃𝗶𝗻 𝗣𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗽𝘀 "We want to go out and show what we're capable of" pic.twitter.com/7wtxNllS8Z — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 22, 2022

Burnley team news: Ashley Barnes made his 200th Burnley appearance as caretaker manager Mike Jackson named an unchanged XI for their relegation-deciding season finale at home to Newcastle.

Jackson stuck with the 3-5-2 formation that brought a point at Aston Villa on Thursday, with Wout Weghorst again on the bench and Jay Rodriguez missing with a hamstring injury.