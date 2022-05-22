Cameron Norrie says no ranking points Wimbledon will be ‘like an exhibition’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cameron Norrie says no ranking points Wimbledon will be ‘like an exhibition’

By Press Association
May 22, 2022, 4:16 pm
Cameron Norrie fears some players will opt not to compete at Wimbledon (Steven Paston/PA)
Cameron Norrie believes this year’s Wimbledon has been reduced to nothing more than an exhibition after the tournament was stripped of its ranking points.

The British number one also fears some top stars may even opt not to compete at the season’s third grand slam.

The ATP and WTA announced on Friday night that there would be no points on offer at SW19 after Wimbledon banned Russian and Belarusian players following the invasion of Ukraine.

World number 11 Norrie feels the country’s flagship tournament has been diminished as the top players would “not really be playing for anything”.

“Obviously it’s an extremely difficult situation with everything going on with the war, but for me it’s tough,” said Norrie.

“You know, having a home slam and not gaining any ranking points from that, and the tradition of it, you’re not really playing for anything. You’re playing this almost like an exhibition, so for me it was tough to see that.

“Obviously it’s a really tricky situation but I would have liked to see it still have points, to still have something on the line.

“This changes the ranking systems a lot, they’ve taken away almost 6,000 points from the whole system out of nowhere, so it’s going to interfere with the rankings, and then a lot of players that did well at Wimbledon last year are going to be dropping.

“I’d like to have points. Obviously having a home slam, and not many tournaments on the grass already, and then suddenly there’s no points there.

“I understand the situation is tricky. And there’s complications everywhere. But for me, that’s how I feel.

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Six – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Cameron Norrie fears some top players will opt  not to compete at Wimbledon this year (Steven Paston/PA Images).

“Wimbledon is still such a special event. But I think you’ll see a lot of top players not playing, you know, just resting and getting ready for the hard-court events, especially those that don’t worry too much about the money.

“So I could see a lot of players, well maybe a few top players, not playing because of that. It’ll be interesting to see.”

Norrie, fresh from winning a first clay-court title in Lyon at the weekend, begins his French Open campaign against Manuel Guinard of France on Monday.

Emma Raducanu leads the British contingent as the US Open champion makes her main draw Roland Garros debut against fellow teenager Linda Noskova. Dan Evans, Harriet Dart and Heather Watson are also in action.

