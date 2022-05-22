Burnley down – What went wrong and what comes next for the Clarets?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Burnley down – What went wrong and what comes next for the Clarets?

By Press Association
May 22, 2022, 6:36 pm Updated: May 22, 2022, 6:42 pm
Burnley’s Wout Weghorst faces up to the prospect of relegation (Nick Potts/PA).
Burnley's Wout Weghorst faces up to the prospect of relegation (Nick Potts/PA).

Burnley are heading back to the Championship after a 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle, coupled with Leeds’ win at Brentford, confirmed their relegation on the final day of the Premier League season.

Caretaker boss Mike Jackson had offered hope of a great escape with some encouraging results after replacing Sean Dyche in April, but it was not quite enough as Burnley finished three points adrift of safety.

Here, the PA news agency take a look at what went wrong and what comes next at Turf Moor.

Has this been coming?

Sean Dyche File Photo
Sean Dyche kept Burnley above their station on a shoestring budget for several years (Martin Rickett/PA)

For several years, yes. Burnley spent six consecutive seasons in the top flight, finishing seventh in 2017-18, consistently punching above their weight as something of a throw-back to the days before the Premier League became global entertainment. But reality has caught up with the Clarets, who were in the bottom three from October until April. Dyche paid with the job he held for almost a decade, and, although they got close with the bounce brought by Jackson, who won almost as many games in a month as Burnley had in the eight beforehand, it was not enough.

What was different this season?

Burnley v Leicester City – Premier League – Turf Moor
Maxwel Cornet was a different kind of signing for Burnley last summer (Martin Rickett/PA)

After years of under-investment in a squad that had shrunk due to a succession of players leaving on free transfers, new owners brought new funds and renewed optimism. For years Dyche had sought to mine the English lower leagues for players who fit the budget and would need little assimilation, but the signing of Maxwel Cornet from Lyon was something different – a 24-year-old full international coming into his prime. But though Cornet began with a bang personally – six goals in his first 10 league appearances – the supporting cast could not keep pace.

What was the main problem?

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – St James’ Park
Chris Wood’s exit for Newcastle rocked Burnley and robbed them of their most reliable goalscorer (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Goals. Or a lack thereof. Burnley remained as difficult to beat as ever – but were also quite hard to lose to given how rarely they scored, picking up a solitary league win before February. Chris Wood had been good for double figures every season, but the New Zealand international had only three this term before Newcastle exercised a release clause to whisk him away in January – a moment that rocked Burnley. Replacement Wout Weghorst looked a relative bargain given his prolific record in Germany but only scored two in 20 games. Cornet could not maintain his bright start and had only three goals after returning from the African Cup of Nations in January.

Was the great escape ever on?

Burnley v Southampton – Premier League – Turf Moor
Caretaker manager Mike Jackson offered hope but could not quite pull off the great escape (Martin Rickett/PA)

The win over Everton in March felt huge, but they lost at Norwich a few days later and Dyche was shown the door. Though Jackson offered hope, Burnley fans got the sense fate was against them given how many times both Everton and Leeds picked up points with last-minute goals in the final few weeks of the season. Pascal Struijk’s stoppage-time leveller for Leeds against Brighton on the penultimate weekend put Burnley back in the drop zone and, although the Clarets briefly lifted themselves out again, Leeds were back with another late show on the final day.

What now?

Manchester United v Burnley – Premier League – Old Trafford
James Tarkowski is one of several long-serving players due to leave the club this summer (Martin Rickett/PA)

Burnley’s accounts confirmed the club would need to repay a “substantial” portion of a £65million loan taken out during ALK Capital’s leveraged takeover in the event of their relegation. Captain Ben Mee and in-demand defender James Tarkowski headline a list of nine players out of contract, with Jack Cork, Ashley Barnes and Matej Vydra also included. Cornet has a release clause in his deal which kicks in with relegation, while England goalkeeper Nick Pope and Dwight McNeil will surely also move on. A radical overhaul is needed, but the first job will be appointing a permanent successor to Dyche. Given how close he was to pulling off the great escape, Jackson should be a candidate if he wants it.

