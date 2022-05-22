Man City pledge to ban fan after attack on Robin Olsen during pitch invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man City pledge to ban fan after attack on Robin Olsen during pitch invasion

By Press Association
May 22, 2022, 7:22 pm Updated: May 22, 2022, 8:34 pm
Robin Olsen was attacked during a pitch invasion after the match (Martin Rickett/PA)
Robin Olsen was attacked during a pitch invasion after the match (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City have apologised to Robin Olsen and vowed to indefinitely ban the fan who attacked Aston Villa’s goalkeeper during Sunday’s pitch invasion.

Supporters have run onto the field after a number of recent high-profile Premier League and EFL matches, with a Nottingham Forest fan jailed for 24 weeks after headbutting Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was involved in an altercation after Everton fans invaded the pitch on Thursday and fans streamed onto the field on Sunday after City’s 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa which secured the Premier League title.

Thousands were on the Etihad Stadium turf after wrapping up the Premier League title and Villa boss Gerrard says goalkeeper Olsen was hurt.

Asked if everyone got off the pitch OK, Gerrard said: “The answer is no.

“My goalkeeper was attacked. I think those questions should go to Pep and Manchester City.”

City swiftly released a statement apologising to Olsen.

“Manchester City would like to sincerely apologise to Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who was assaulted after the final whistle at today’s match when fans entered the pitch,” the club said.

“The club has launched an immediate investigation and once identified, the individual responsible will be issued with an indefinite stadium ban.”

City manager Pep Guardiola admitted the incident had been the low point of the day.

Guardiola said: “I’m so sorry on behalf of the club to Olsen and Aston Villa.

“I don’t think there were intentions, but the emotions of people there, it’s always difficult to understand why people respond in that way and cannot celebrate themselves and not do these kind of things. Hopefully we can discover who the person was and he’ll be punished.

“I don’t know how (to stop it). You cannot put 1,000 guards to control all the people there. We are so sorry. It’s the bad news of today.”

