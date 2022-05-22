Bromley spoil Wembley party for Wrexham’s Hollywood owners By Press Association May 22, 2022, 7:26 pm Bromley’s Omar Sowunmi (left) and Liam Trotter lift the FA Trophy following their Wembley victory over Wrexham (Kieran Cleeves/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Bromley lifted the FA Trophy as Wrexham suffered Wembley heartache in front of their Hollywood owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. Michael Cheek struck from close range after 64 minutes to give Bromley victory over their Vanarama National League rivals. Wrexham’s best effort saw Paul Mullin fire into the side netting, while Dragons’ substitute Jake Hyde had a late effort disallowed. McElhenney and Reynolds had been joined by fellow Hollywood actor Will Ferrell and David Beckham in the 46,000-plus Wembley crowd. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal FAW disappointed at potential Wales-Wrexham play-off clash Ryan Reynolds gives Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney a urinal for his birthday Ryan Reynolds backs campaign to bring Wrexham great to Wembley Ryan Reynolds backs campaign to bring Wrexham legend to Wembley