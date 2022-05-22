Dominic Thiem admits he is ‘pretty far away from a win’ after French Open exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dominic Thiem admits he is ‘pretty far away from a win’ after French Open exit

By Press Association
May 22, 2022, 8:38 pm
Dominic Thiem's struggles continued (Thibault Camus/AP)
Dominic Thiem’s struggles continued (Thibault Camus/AP)

Dominic Thiem looked a shadow of the player who once appeared destined to eventually rule at Roland Garros as he bowed out in straight sets in the first round of the French Open.

The former world number three, a finalist here in 2018 and 2019 when he was the latest heir apparent to serial winner Rafael Nadal, has yet to win a match since returning from the wrist injury which ended his season last year.

Thiem, easily beaten 6-3 6-2 6-4 by the unheralded Hugo Dellien of Bolivia, admits he may now consider dropping down to the second-tier Challenger Tour in a bid to rediscover how to win.

“It was not a good match at all, but it is what it is,” said the 28-year-old Austrian.

France Tennis French Open
Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien was a comfortable winner (Thibault Camus/AP)

“I knew that it was going to take time, that the level is extremely high from all the players competing here and I’m not there yet. I was really working hard to get there but the time was just not enough.

“I have to accept it and even though it was a really painful defeat now, week after week, it’s still nothing unexpected. If I had won many matches or whatever, would have been a big surprise. So it’s painful, I’m very disappointed, but it goes on.

“Yeah, I’m definitely thinking to go back to Challenger level now for maybe one or two tournaments. Of course a match win would help a lot, but if I’m honest to myself, I was, in all the matches I played, still pretty far away from a win.

“So I’m not really thinking about it, I just have to improve and then hopefully it goes from itself and then the first match victory is coming, and then things are also working much better match-specific.”

The current king of clay in-waiting, teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz, raced into the second round showing glimpses of why he is so highly-regarded.

The 19-year-old Spaniard, who beat Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev on the red dirt to win in Madrid earlier this month, swept past Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina 6-4 6-2 6-0.

Zverev, the German world number three and highest ranked player competing on the opening Sunday, booked his place in round two with a 6-2 6-4 6-4 victory over Austrian Sebastian Ofner.

Ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, found himself two sets down to Peruvian qualifier Juan Pablo Varillas but hit back to win 2-6 2-6 6-1 6-3 6-3.

