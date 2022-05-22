Robbie Deas urging Inverness to pick up where they left off against St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robbie Deas urging Inverness to pick up where they left off against St Johnstone

By Press Association
May 22, 2022, 10:32 pm
Robbie Deas is in confident mood (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Inverness defender Robbie Deas feels maintaining the belief they finished with on Friday can carry them into the top flight when they face St Johnstone in Perth.

Caley Thistle came from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the cinch Premiership play-off final.

Billy Dodds’ side also came from behind to beat Partick Thistle in the quarter-finals and defied the odds to get past Arbroath after going down to nine men.

Having secured comeback wins over the likes of Kilmarnock and Raith Rovers in their Championship campaign, Deas feels Inverness never know when they are beaten and is buoyed by such spirit ahead of Monday’s second leg.

Deas said: “We need that bit of luck but we go into Monday confident we can turn them over.

“We are on a good run and we never say never. We have that attitude throughout the season, come back a lot of times when we looked down and we proved that against a Premiership side.

“I think we more than deserved to get the result on Friday night, albeit our start was nowhere near good enough. We weren’t keeping the ball, were losing it far too easily, and we just weren’t set up.

“But in the second half we calmed down and showed what we can do. We just need to believe that on Monday.

“Last season we played Ross County and St Mirren in the cup and more than matched them, and this season we have kicked on again.

“We believe as a team we are more than capable of beating Premiership teams.

“We just need to go in with the confidence and belief that we finished with on Friday.”

