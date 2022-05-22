St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon staying positive ahead of Inverness second leg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon staying positive ahead of Inverness second leg

By Press Association
May 22, 2022, 10:32 pm
St Johnstone’s Liam Gordon is staying positive (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Johnstone’s Liam Gordon is staying positive (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon focused on the positives after their 2-2 draw at Inverness and vowed to go out and take control of the second leg.

Saints were utterly dominant for the majority of the cinch Premiership play-off final first leg on Friday and goals from Shaun Rooney and Melker Hallberg had them two ahead inside 24 minutes.

But they squandered chances to hit Caley Thistle on the break and Billy Dodds’ side scored two late goals through Reece McAlear, the second a sensational free-kick.

St Johnstone’s top-flight status now depends on Monday’s one-off clash at McDiarmid Park but Gordon refused to be rocked by the late blow.

“I don’t really know how we didn’t (win) to be fair,” the defender said. “First 65 minutes, I thought we were brilliant then we concede the first goal.

“It’s obviously disappointing looking back at it. Having seen the photo, the boy’s at least three yards offside. That’s in the second phase and there was a head knock before.

“It’s disappointing to lose a goal in that fashion and then they score a worldie free-kick. Then it’s 2-2.

“But now it’s halfway, 2-2, all to play for in the second leg. We just need to dust ourselves down.

“If we can put that performance that we had, and just be more clinical, then we should do well.

“There are plenty positives to take. I was saying to the boys not to be too down. Obviously it’s a sore one, we didn’t want a draw after being two goals up, but that’s football.

“We dust ourselves down and we have a big performance to come now on Monday.”

Inverness grew in belief as the game progressed and will take that into the second leg.

“Of course they will fancy their chances,” Gordon said. “They’re in the play-off final, I don’t see why they wouldn’t.

“But we fancy our chances as well. If we turn up the way we can, we fancy ourselves as well.

“I thought we did a lot well but could have done better going forward. We have another chance to put it to bed and make amends.

“There is so much to play for, so much at stake. Boys can’t have their head down.

“We need to look at the positives of what we did in the first leg. There are plenty of them. We just need to do it again on Monday and be more clinical.”

