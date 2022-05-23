Carlos Alcaraz sails through but Dominic Thiem dumped out – French Open day one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Carlos Alcaraz sails through but Dominic Thiem dumped out – French Open day one

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 4:32 am
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz raced into round two (Christophe Ena/AP)
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz raced into round two (Christophe Ena/AP)

Top-six stars Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz opened their French Open campaigns with victories but former finalist Dominic Thiem bowed out in round one, while there were two big shocks in the women’s draw.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day one as the first full week gets under way.

Picture of the day

APROPIX France Tennis French Open
Coco Gauff kept her eye on the ball in her win over Rebecca Marino (Thibault Camus/AP)

Match of the day

France Tennis French Open
Felix Auger-Aliassime came through a titanic battle (Christophe Ena/AP)

Ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, found himself two sets down to Peruvian qualifier Juan Pablo Varillas but hit back to win 2-6 2-6 6-1 6-3 6-3.

Quote of the day

Shock of the day

Tunisian sixth seed Ons Jabeur was tipped to go a long way this year after a fine clay-court season so far, but she slipped to a 3-6 7-6 (4) 7-5 defeat against Poland’s Magda Linette.

Stat of the day

France Tennis French Open
Kaia Kanepi celebrates another big win (Thibault Camus/AP)

Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi knocked out a top 10 player at a grand slam for the 10th time in her career with a three-set victory over 10th seed Garbine Muguruza.

Fallen seeds

Women: Ons Jabeur (6), Garbine Muguruza (10).
Men: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (25) Jenson Brooksby (31).

Who’s up next?

Italy Tennis Open
Emma Raducanu begins her campaign on Monday (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Emma Raducanu leads the way as one of five Brits in action on day two. The US Open champion makes her main draw debut against fellow teenager Linda Noskova. Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Harriet Dart and Heather Watson complete the British contingent. Big guns Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will also enter the fray.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal