The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 5:02 am
Manchester City fans invade the pitch after their side won the Premier League title (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City fans invade the pitch after their side won the Premier League title (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions at Liverpool’s expense after a dramatic final day of the season.

Burnley were relegated after Leeds pulled off a crucial victory at Brentford, while Tottenham locked down fourth place and Champions League qualification.

Max Verstappen won the Spanish Grand Prix and Justin Thomas was victorious in the US PGA Championship in Tulsa.

Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend in pictures.

Manchester City’s Fernandinho lifts the Premier League trophy
Manchester City’s Fernandinho lifts the Premier League trophy (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jack Grealish lifts the trophy
Jack Grealish lifts the trophy, his first since joining City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City fans invade the pitch and break the goal
Manchester City fans invade the pitch and break the goal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen stands dejected after conceding a third goal
Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen stands dejected after conceding a third goal, letting City complete their comeback (Martin Rickett/PA)
Raphinha celebrates Leeds' survival in the stands with the fans
Raphinha celebrates Leeds’ survival in the stands with the fans (John Walton/PA)
Raphinha wins a penalty for Leeds
Raphinha won and scored the penalty which sent Leeds on their way to an historic triumph (John Walton/PA)
Burnley’s Wout Weghorst reacts after relegation is confirmed by a home defeat by Newcastle
Burnley’s Wout Weghorst reacts after relegation is confirmed by a home defeat by Newcastle (Nick Potts/PA)
Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski celebrates scoring in a 5-0 rout of Norwich
Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski celebrates scoring in a 5-0 rout of Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tottenham’s Son Heung-min poses with the Golden Boot after reaching 23 goals for the season
Tottenham’s Son Heung-min poses with the Golden Boot after reaching 23 goals for the season (Nigel French/PA)
Rangers fans celebrate with flares during their Scottish Cup final victory against Hearts
Rangers fans celebrate with flares during their Scottish Cup final victory against Hearts (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jubilant scenes for Red Bull as Max Verstappen wins the Spanish Grand Prix
Jubilant scenes for Red Bull as Max Verstappen wins the Spanish Grand Prix (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a morale-boosting drive as he clinched fifth place (Manu Fernandez/AP)
PGA Championship Golf
Justin Thomas holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club (Eric Gay/AP)
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff kept her eye on the ball in her win over Rebecca Marino at the French Open (Thibault Camus/AP)
Great Britain's Laurie Greenland during day two of the Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup event in Fort William
Great Britain’s Laurie Greenland during day two of the Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup event in Fort William (Jane Barlow/PA)
Croatia’s Marko Golubic, right, in action against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Chumachenko during day four of the European Taekwondo Championships at the Manchester Regional Arena
Croatia’s Marko Golubic, right, in action against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Chumachenko during day four of the European Taekwondo Championships at the Manchester Regional Arena (Zac Goodwin/PA)

