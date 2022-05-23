Football rumours: Declan Rice to stay at West Ham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Declan Rice to stay at West Ham

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 7:28 am
Declan Rice is reportedly set to rebuff substantial interest from Manchester United to remain at West Ham (Gareth Fuller/PA)
What the papers say

Declan Rice is reportedly set to rebuff substantial interest from Manchester United to remain at West Ham. According to the Daily Mirror, the 23-year-old midfielder is willing to give the Hammers one more season before potentially eyeing a move to one of the Premier League’s heavy hitters.

The paper also says Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has agreed terms with Liverpool. However the move is not yet a done deal, with the 22-year-old also reportedly agreeing the same deal in principle with Real Madrid, who may be poised to up their offer in the wake of their failed pursuit of Kylian Mbappe.

Leeds United v Chelsea – Premier League – Elland Road
Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips is a reported target for Aston Villa (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Telegraph reports Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips is the leading transfer target for Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa, with the manager expected to take a direct role in the club’s off-season recruitment.

West Ham have made an offer for Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, according to the Daily Mail. Hammers manager David Moyes has reportedly made it clear that he wants the 29-year-old back at the club where he scored nine times in 16 league starts during a loan spell in 2020-21.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Marcos Alonso: The Chelsea full-back desires a departure from Stamford Bridge after six years, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea v Liverpool – Emirates FA Cup Final – Wembley Stadium
Marcos Alonso could leave Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

Rafael Leao: Marca says Real Madrid are interested in signing the AC Milan forward.

