Man Utd top Premier League table for longer than Liverpool in 2021/22

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Man Utd top Premier League table for longer than Liverpool in 2021/22

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 9:22 am
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo applauds the fans at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo applauds the fans at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United spent more days at the top of the Premier League this season than title challengers Liverpool, PA news agency analysis reveals.

The Red Devils topped the table for 14 days across the 2021-22 campaign, while Jurgen Klopp’s men only did so for 11 days.

This is based on standings at the end of each day.

(PA graphic)
(PA graphic)

It might seem a long time ago, but United started the season reasonably well under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick on the opening weekend in a 5-1 thrashing of Leeds, which put United top on goal difference. They returned to the summit in mid-September, as Cristiano Ronaldo marked his second debut with a brace against Newcastle.

Liverpool’s only prolonged spell as league leaders came at the end of September. They were top overnight on a couple of occasions in April and May, only for Man City to win the following day and push them down to second.

Seven teams including Brentford topped the Premier League this season

Brentford's Sergi Canos celebrates
Brentford were top of the Premier League after an opening victory over Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)

Champions Manchester City were league leaders for more than half of the season.

They first reached the summit in December on the back of a 3-1 win at Watford. From that point on City were relentless, ending all but two of the remaining days of the season at the top of the table (168 days).

Brentford were surprise leaders after day one of the season, by virtue of their win over Arsenal being scheduled on a Friday night, before other fixtures took place over the weekend.

The other three teams to top the table over the course of the campaign were Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham.

The Blues were in title contention for much of the first half of the season and led the way throughout October and November. Spurs spent 13 heady days as league leaders under Nuno Espirito Santo, during the September international break, while West Ham were top briefly in August after a 4-1 win over Leicester.

Only five teams spent longer than Arsenal in the bottom three

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to Bukayo Saka
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal recovered from a slow start to challenge for Champions League qualification (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Arsenal had a disastrous start to the season, losing their first three games by an aggregate of nine goals to nil.

As a result, the Gunners spent 21 days in the Premier League relegation zone, including 15 at the bottom.

Only five clubs spent longer in the bottom three: the relegated trio of Burnley, Watford and Norwich, plus Leeds and Newcastle.

In a sign of their resurgence under Eddie Howe, Newcastle finished in 11th despite languishing in the drop zone for more than half of the season – 150 days in total. That’s longer than Watford (122 days), who were relegated with three games to spare.

Norwich had a poor season from start to finish. They were the only club that failed to end a single day in the top half of the table.

West Ham spent more time in the top four than Spurs and Arsenal

West Ham’s Michail Antonio celebrates
West Ham began the season strongly with Michail Antonio in fine form (Steven Paston/PA)

The race for Champions League football went right to the wire, with Spurs winning at Carrow Road on the final day to secure fourth spot ahead of their rivals Arsenal.

Neither club spent as long in the top four as West Ham, who started the season strongly until the demands of European football and a relatively small squad took their toll.

The Hammers occupied a top-four place for 94 days over the season, compared with 77 days for Mikel Arteta’s men and 42 days for Tottenham. Manchester United also spent longer in the Champions League places than the two North London clubs, at 92 days.

Chelsea endured a turbulent campaign off the field but they remained diligent on it. As well as reaching two domestic cup finals, Thomas Tuchel’s outfit were only outside the top four for two days across the whole season. That was fewer than any other club.

Leicester, who finished fifth in the previous two seasons, put together a good run of form to finish eighth this time round. The Foxes were a mid-table side in 2021-22, never rising higher than eighth or falling lower than 14th.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal