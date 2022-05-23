Zak Crawley ready to raise his game for England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Zak Crawley ready to raise his game for England

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 10:20 am
Zak Crawley is looking forward to his England return (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Zak Crawley is looking forward to his England return (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Zak Crawley is ready to raise his game for England after a modest start to the county season and is eager to begin working with new Test coach Brendon McCullum.

Bat has dominated ball for most of the LV= Insurance County Championship campaign but Crawley had found scores harder to come by with Kent until picking up 62 and 84 against Northamptonshire last week.

His next stop will be England’s first get together of the summer at Lord’s, having retained his opening slot for next month’s series against New Zealand.

Crawley, who averages 30.20 in 10 innings this year and 28.60 after 21 Tests, is enthused about working with McCullum, with the pair sharing a taste for attacking cricket.

“It’s always nice being picked for England and I can’t wait to get going with them. It fills me with a lot of energy and maybe that’s why I got a couple of runs this week,” he said.

“I’ve been disappointed that I haven’t been able to help Kent as much as I’d have wanted to this year but everyone knows Test cricket is the pinnacle and if I can get a hundred in the next couple of weeks, that might put the last few weeks right.

Brendon McCullum's style of play appeals to Crawley.
Brendon McCullum’s style of play appeals to Crawley (Nigel French/PA)

“I’m excited about Brendon McCullum coming in. I loved watching him play and I’m sure I’m going to love working with him as a coach. I think he might suit me actually, he’s quite a positive coach so I look forward to seeing if that is the case.

“He’s obviously a great character in the sport and I’m looking forward to it. If I time my form well and I score runs in Test cricket, that will mean an awful lot to me.”

The first Test begins at the home of cricket on June 2, followed by games at Trent Bridge and Headingley.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal