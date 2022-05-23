Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Rangers fans as loan spell ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Rangers fans as loan spell ends

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 12:20 pm
Aaron Ramsey after the Scottish Cup final (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Aaron Ramsey after the Scottish Cup final (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Aaron Ramsey has posted a farewell message thanking Rangers fans for their support through “the highs and lows” of his four-month stint at Ibrox.

The 31-year-old Wales international joined the Gers on loan from Juventus in January and, with his short-term deal expiring at the end of the season, it looks like his time with the Glasgow club is now over.

Ramsey failed to have the impact many supporters had hoped and after 13 appearances – nine as a starter – his last outing in light blue ended in despair when his penalty miss proved decisive as Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers in the Europa League final shootout in Seville.

The former Arsenal midfielder was an unused substitute in Saturday’s Scottish Cup victory over Hearts, but he posted a picture of himself smiling with the trophy on Instagram on Sunday.

“A nice way to finish the season especially after the big disappointment Wednesday,” he wrote.

“Thank you to everyone for making me feel so welcome.

“It’s been an incredible few months and I’m proud to be a small part of this club’s rich history. Thank you Rangers.”

He then posted another picture of himself and his son in empty Ibrox, adding: “To the blue sea of Ibrox – I want to thank you all for your overwhelming support through the highs and lows.

“You are some of the most passionate fans I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. Once a Ranger always a Ranger.”

Ramsey is under contract with Juventus until the summer of 2023 but has fallen out of favour with the Italian club.

