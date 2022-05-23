Ayoze Perez admits his season ‘hasn’t been great’ after struggling for game time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ayoze Perez admits his season ‘hasn’t been great’ after struggling for game time

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 12:32 pm
Ayoze Perez finished the season with two goals on the final day. (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ayoze Perez admits he has suffered this season after struggling for game time at Leicester.

The striker’s first goals since September completed a 4-1 victory over Southampton to secure eighth place in the Premier League on Sunday.

Perez started just six league games for the Foxes – despite Jamie Vardy’s injury struggles – and scored three times in all competitions.

He also failed to complete 90 minutes in the top flight and the former Newcastle forward conceded he has found it hard.

“It hasn’t been a great season for myself, not easy at all, but it’s a great feeling for some game time and to be able to score two goals. Obviously I’m happy to be able to be in a position to do that,” Perez told the club’s official site.

“We were trying to manage the game the last couple of minutes, keeping the ball so they could not attack but we found the spaces and we got up there and we have a great link between Ricky (Ricardo Pereira) and myself. It was a great goal.

“It’s a very good win to finish the season. We wanted to finish as strong as possible to get eighth place, so it’s a great result against a tough opposition. We can start again next season and hopefully we can improve a little bit next season and finish higher.

“It was really entertaining to watch, a lot of goals, we knew we could be better in the second half, we changed a couple of things and then, after that, we made it slightly easier.

“We controlled the game, we managed the counter attack and we scored some goals.”

Perez’s late brace added to goals from James Maddison and Jamie Vardy while James Ward-Prowse pulled a goal back from the spot for the visitors.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl was upset with the nature of Maddison’s opener as it came from referee Jon Moss giving the ball back to Leicester.

The visitors had been in possession before play was stopped due to a head injury to Vardy and the Saints felt Leicester should have returned the ball.

“No explanation,” Ward-Prowse told the club’s official site. “We were in possession when the collision happened.

“I don’t think it was given as a free-kick, hence why the ball was dropped, passed back to the keeper and he gestured that we were going to receive the ball back.

“Obviously we could have defended it better, but in the way of sportsmanship and things like that, I think the incident could have been dealt with a bit better.”

