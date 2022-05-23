Scotland call up Nathan Patterson for World Cup play-off but Kieran Tierney out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland call up Nathan Patterson for World Cup play-off but Kieran Tierney out

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 3:58 pm
Nathan Patterson is in the Scotland squad (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Nathan Patterson is in the Scotland squad (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Kieran Tierney will miss Scotland’s World Cup play-off programme but Nathan Patterson has been included in Steve Clarke’s 28-man squad despite recent surgery.

Arsenal defender Tierney was booked in for knee surgery early in April after feeling discomfort in a training session and he will not make it back for Scotland’s June schedule.

But Everton right-back Patterson has been included following ankle surgery around the same time. Toffees boss Frank Lampard had estimated an eight to 10 week absence for the former Rangers player.

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour is also selected after missing the final game of his loan spell at Norwich with a minor injury.

Centre-backs John Souttar and Liam Cooper are back in the squad following injury, while Bologna full-back Aaron Hickey and Sunderland striker Ross Stewart retain their places following their first call-ups in March.

Scotland host Ukraine on June 1 in a delayed World Cup play-off semi-final, with Wales awaiting the winners four days later.

Clarke’s side also have two games against Armenia either side of a trip to Dublin to face the Republic of Ireland in their opening UEFA Nations League encounters.

Hearts centre-back Souttar returned from ankle surgery in his club’s final two games of the season against Rangers, who he will join in the coming weeks. The former Dundee United player scored in Scotland’s final World Cup group game against Denmark in November.

Scotland v Denmark
Scotland’s John Souttar scored against Denmark (Jane Barlow/PA)

Cooper missed four months of the season with a hamstring injury but played six games in the run-in as Leeds preserved their Premier League status.

Both he and Nottingham Forest’s Scott McKenna are natural left-sided alternatives to Tierney in Clarke’s back three.

Clarke has named four goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, David Marshall, Liam Kelly and Zander Clark.

Stephen O’Donnell and Anthony Ralston, plus left-back Hickey, are options for the right wing-back slot if Patterson is not ready for the Ukraine game.

Celtic midfielder David Turnbull returns after missing the first few months of 2022 with a hamstring injury.

Anthony Ralston
Celtic’s Anthony Ralston makes the squad (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Stewart, who scored his 26th goal of the season in the Sky Bet League One play-off final, will provide cover alongside Jacob Brown for main forwards Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes.

There is no place for Ryan Fraser, who was left out of the squad in March after pulling out of the final World Cup qualifiers but trained under newly-appointed Newcastle boss Eddie Howe days later.

Clarke vowed to pick him on form in the future but he is absent after missing Newcastle’s final Premier League game with a tight hamstring.

