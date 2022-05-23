We’ve always spent the money – Avram Glazer defends Manchester United ownership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We’ve always spent the money – Avram Glazer defends Manchester United ownership

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 4:04 pm
Manchester United co-chairman Avram Glazer defended his family’s ownership of the club (John Walton/PA)
Avram Glazer accepted Manchester United had endured a frustrating season but defended his family’s ownership of the club as he insisted: “We’ve always spent the money.”

The Glazers’ leveraged takeover of the club 17 years ago was controversial and they remain unpopular among United supporters, with unrest growing following yet another forgettable Premier League campaign.

Protests have already taken place against the Glazers in recent months following a season in which United finished sixth, with a haul of 58 points representing their lowest tally in the Premier League era.

In a rare, albeit truncated, interview with Sky Sports, co-chairman Glazer said: “It is a disappointing season.

“It’s a disappointing season for everyone and we’re going to work hard to make next season a better season.”

When pressed on whether United will invest this summer, Glazer added: “We’ve always spent the money necessary to buy new players.”

Glazer seemed initially reluctant to speak on camera but then briefly chatted while on the move during his appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

He also threw his backing behind new manager Erik Ten Hag, who officially started his reign on Monday.

When asked whether he thinks the Dutchman will be a success, Glazer responded: “That’s why we hired him, we know he’ll do a great job.”

