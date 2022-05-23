Cameron Norrie off to winning start at French Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cameron Norrie off to winning start at French Open

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 5:50 pm
Cameron Norrie won in straight sets (Michel Euler/AP)
British number one Cameron Norrie maintained his fine recent form by making short work of French wildcard Manuel Guinard at the French Open.

Norrie, fresh from winning his first title on clay in Lyon at the weekend, took a tight first set and then cruised to a 7-5 6-2 6-0 first-round victory.

The 26-year-old, ranked 11 in the world, said: “It was a battle in the first set and I just had to hang in there.

“It’s so nice to get my first win here this year. I have to be really patient on the clay. When I’m playing really well I can love it and then when I’m not I have moments where I don’t like it so much. It feels really good to win.”

Norrie’s victory set up a second-round meeting with Australian qualifier Jason Kubler.

Dan Evans finally won a match at Roland Garros at the fifth time of asking.

The British number two, a first-round loser in each of his four previous main draw appearances, beat Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo 7-6 (3) 6-4 6-4.

Harriet Dart narrowly avoided a dreaded double-bagel for the second time at a grand slam, losing 6-0 6-2 to Italy’s Martina Trevisan.

The 25-year-old from London failed to win a game in a first-round defeat by Maria Sharapova at the Australian Open in 2019.

Dart must have feared a repeat at 6-0 3-0 down, but she at least managed to get a couple of games on the board.

Dart can console herself with almost £53,000 in prize money for her hour and 25 minutes’ work.

Heather Watson fared little better, going down in straight sets to Elsa Jacquemot of France.

The 30-year-old from Guernsey was a break up in the second set but still slipped to a 6-3 6-3 defeat.

