Hibernian sign midfielder Nohan Kenneh on three-year deal from Leeds

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 6:52 pm
Nohan Kenneh is joining Hibernian (Richard Sellers/PA)
Hibernian have signed 19-year-old midfielder Nohan Kenneh on a three-year deal from Leeds.

The teenager will join up with Lee Johnson’s squad when his contract with the Premier League club expires at the end of next month.

Kenneh progressed through the West Yorkshire side’s academy and made their league matchday squad on 13 occasions.

Newly-appointed Hibs manager Johnson described the signing of the Liberia-born defender – capped by England at under-16 and under-17 level – as “a real coup”.

“We’re delighted to welcome Nohan to Hibernian FC,” he told the Hibs website. “He adds something extra to our squad and although his primary position is defensive midfield, he also offers us the versatility to play at the back.

“He’s a young player with a big presence and a lot of quality. He has a real desire to develop and play first-team football regularly.

“Nohan has had interest from around the UK and abroad, so this signing is a real coup for us. To reach his potential, he has to have the right attitude and desire to be the best he can.

“We are looking forward to working with him and welcoming him to the Hibs family.”

Hibs head of recruitment Ian Gordon believes Kenneh has plenty scope for development at Easter Road.

“Nohan is a really exciting young player that has a lot of potential and a number of quality attributes that will fit our style of play,” he said.

“This fits the model we are trying to introduce here at Hibernian, bringing in young, talented players that will not only strengthen our first team, but ones that we can develop into even better players.

“This is a really positive signing for the club.”

