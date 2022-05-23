Martin Offiah believes stars could be aligned for Wigan in Challenge Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Martin Offiah believes stars could be aligned for Wigan in Challenge Cup final

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 7:02 pm
Martin Offiah feels the stars could be aligned for Wigan (Lia Toby/PA)
Martin Offiah feels the stars could be aligned for Wigan (Lia Toby/PA)

Martin Offiah believes the stars could be aligned for Wigan going into Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup final against Huddersfield at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The former Great Britain winger, who played in the last four of Wigan’s record eight successive Wembley victories from 1992-95, says a 20th final triumph would be a fitting way to mark the club’s 150th anniversary, especially in the wake of the death of former chairman Maurice Lindsay.

Offiah, now 56, has narrated a seven-minute film based on a poem by poet and writer Tony Walsh to celebrate Wigan’s landmark anniversary.

Martin Offiah
Martin Offiah won four Challenge Cup titles with Wigan (David Giles/PA)

“It just feels it’s like a moment in time,” he said. “Maurice was a great man and for him to pass at this time and for Wigan to come through a semi-final against St Helens.

“Just because it’s fitting, though, doesn’t mean it’s going to happen. You have to earn it. It’s another opportunity to make history.”

Offiah, born and raised in Hackney, fondly remembers his time at Wigan and was proud to be asked to narrate the film.

“Not being from Wigan, even though walking around London a lot of people think I am, I tried to do the project justice and make people feel emotions,” he said. “That was what I tried to do as a player.

Tony Walsh
Offiah narrated a film based on a poem by Tony Walsh (Jon Super/PA)

“I thought to myself ‘this is something that is going to inform, inspire and connect future generations’.”

Walsh is best known for “This Is The Place”, the poem he delivered to the crowds that gathered in Albert Square, Manchester five years ago for the public vigil that followed the bomb attack at Manchester Arena.

“The poem (that the film is based on) was a joy to write,” he said. “I moved myself a few times with the imagery and I’m looking forward to the reaction.

“It was a massive responsibility. It’s not just about the past, it’s about the present and the future. I’m very proud to have played a part in the club’s story.”

The film has also resonated with Warriors head coach Matt Peet, a keen student of history and life-long Wigan fan who says Saturday’s final presents an opportunity to write a new chapter in the club’s history.

“What I like personally about the film is that it celebrates the highs but also acknowledges the lows,” he said.

Matt Peet
Matt Peet is relishing an opportunity to write a new chapter in the club’s history (PA)

“As northern towns go, I feel we’ve got a lot of the characteristics of being gritty and proud but also being humble in what we’re about. I think the video encapsulates that.

“It’s probably a large part of our talk on a daily basis not just because there’s a big game coming up.

“We’re very aware at this club, from the owner right through our community team, of our responsibilities. It’s a privilege to be in the roles we are at the moment.

“Saturday is an opportunity to do something special. There’s not been many of those trophy pictures for a few years. I’m not on any of those photos and a lot of our team are not on any of those photos.

“But Huddersfield have got their reasons as well. They’re a very proud club and they will have plenty of motivation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal