Man City celebrate and Zlatan adds to his trophy haul – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 23.

Football

Manchester City were celebrating winning the Premier League title.

What a day! 🤩🏆 Time to take a look behind-the-scenes at the dressing room celebrations! 🎉🎥 pic.twitter.com/REq70Uqsq9 — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 22, 2022

One of the most emotional days of my career so far – what a way to become CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND 🏆😍 … again. #CmonCity 💙 pic.twitter.com/9d8LrIWNdz — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) May 22, 2022

MAKE THAT 4 🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/D8lqCRXNgx — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) May 22, 2022

AND THAT’S NUMBER 4…🏆🏆🏆🏆 WHAT A WAY TO END AN AMAZING SEASON!!! 🥳 Thank you all for your support throughout the campaign, I hope we done you proud! 😁 An absolute honour to be a part of this incredible club 💪🏽 @mancity 💙 pic.twitter.com/kUwnhRQoyE — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) May 22, 2022

Jack Grealish joined Gucci.

Bruno Fernandes admits things could have gone better.

Season over and none of our goals was accomplished. I know that individually and collectively it was not at the level that we should be. pic.twitter.com/bbVPaC8eV9 — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) May 23, 2022

Jordan Henderson saluted the departing Divock Origi.

Liverpool’s players responded after missing out on the title.

Thank you for your amazing support during this campaign 🙌 We all wanted to end differently but we gave everything until the very last minute! One more to go, a special one 🏆 Let's do this together 💪 pic.twitter.com/KUeAXkshB7 — Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) May 23, 2022

Wasn’t meant to be yesterday but so proud to be a part of this team! 1 more to go ❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/QOEqGnODZL — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) May 23, 2022

Richarlison says lessons must be learnt.

It was an unusual year, very difficult. Although we know we have escaped an even worse scenario, there are several lessons for the future. Everton is a giant club and deserves to fight at the top of the table, for places in continental competitions and for titles… pic.twitter.com/iOxdysEzQi — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) May 22, 2022

Kalvin Phillips thanked the Leeds fans.

We never do it the easy way 😅 What a result to end a season of ups and downs… no matter what we’ll always give our all for this club and fight until the very end 🙌🏼 Thanks for sticking with us through thick and thin 🤍 #MOT pic.twitter.com/VuKxbQc2G6 — Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) May 23, 2022

Zlatan Ibrahimovic added to his trophy cabinet.

Bastian Schweinsteiger took a trip down memory lane.

7 years ago today… my 500th game and last match with @FCBayern. Unbelievable how fast time flies. An extraordinary time for an extraordinary club 🔴⚪ #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/PuchqGOVdb — Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) May 23, 2022

The Premier League looked back.

Golf

Justin Thomas won the US PGA after a comeback that was among the biggest ever.

Lee Westwood reflected on a tough week.

A tough couple of days of golf at the @PGAChampionship shown by only 12 players finishing under PAR. More work to be done👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/njxgDRa57f — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) May 23, 2022

Ian Poulter shared a tribute to his son.

Happy birthday buddy, you’ve turned into a wonderful young man. We are very proud of you. I can’t wait for you to come back to England this summer after your tournaments as we’re going for a pint 🍻or two 😉Love you dude 👍🏼👊🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/40TDfU47Wo — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) May 23, 2022

Formula One

Alex Albon did not enjoy his weekend in Barcelona.

One long afternoon and a weekend to forget 🥵 floor damage early on ruined our race and then we were just surviving. Onwards to Monaco where we’ll bounce back! 👊 pic.twitter.com/mPF8DFo4NM — Alex Albon (@alex_albon) May 23, 2022