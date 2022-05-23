Dominic Calvert-Lewin reveals struggles and says ‘talking saved my life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin reveals struggles and says ‘talking saved my life’

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 10:50 pm
Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin was restricted to just 17 Premier League appearances during the 2021-22 season (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin was restricted to just 17 Premier League appearances during the 2021-22 season (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has revealed he “endured some of the most difficult times” of his career and life this season and said “talking saved my life”.

The England international struggled with injuries in the 2021-22 campaign and his club narrowly avoided Premier League relegation.

He shared the news on social media, urging young people not to suppress emotions.

“On a personal note I have had to dig deep within myself at times this season and have endured some of the most difficult times of my career and my life to date,” the 25-year-old posted on Instagram.

“The love and support helped carry me through.

“One thing I learned this season is that everyone in whatever walk of life is fighting battles you know nothing about, and there is no shame in finding someone to talk to and being open and honest with yourself about how you really feel.

“To all the young kings suppressing emotion I advise you to talk, to a friend, family member or someone that will listen, talking saved my life.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, right, scored the goal which secured Premier League survival for Everton
Dominic Calvert-Lewin, right, scored the goal which secured Premier League survival for Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)

“It will make you realise things are never as bad as they seem, and you’ll discover that the paradox of true strength is being able to face your weaknesses.”

Calvert-Lewin missed a chunk of the season due to injury and was restricted to just 17 top-flight appearances for the Toffees.

He returned for the run-in and scored a vital winner – his fifth goal of the campaign – in last week’s 3-2 win over Crystal Palace which secured survival for Frank Lampard’s side.

“Finishing the season on a high meant everything to me, enjoy the break Toffee fans you deserve it,” continued his post. “May the pressure continue to be a privilege.”

