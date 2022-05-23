Mani Dieseruvwe nets play-off extra-time winner as Grimsby comeback to advance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mani Dieseruvwe nets play-off extra-time winner as Grimsby comeback to advance

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 10:56 pm
Mani Dieseruvwe netted a last-gasp extra-time winner for Grimsby at Meadow Lane (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mani Dieseruvwe netted a last-gasp extra-time winner for Grimsby at Meadow Lane (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mani Dieseruvwe’s goal deep into extra-time clinched Grimsby a 2-1 comeback win at Notts County in their National League play-off eliminator.

Late substitute Dieseruvwe bundled the ball in at the far post in the 119th minute after team-mate Gavan Holohan’s equaliser six minutes into second-half added-time had cancelled out Ruben Rodrigues’ second-half penalty for Notts.

Rodrigues’ spot-kick appeared to have won in for the hosts at Meadow Lane, but the Mariners produced a stunning comeback to secure a semi-final tie at Wrexham on Saturday.

Both sides had chances in normal time before Rodrigues coolly converted from the spot in the 73rd minute after Grimsby defender Jordan Cropper had handled.

But Holohan scrambled home a stoppage-time equaliser at the far post and – with the tie appearing to be heading for a shoot-out – Dieseruvwe, an 87th-minute substitute, got the last touch on a free-kick to send Grimsby through.

