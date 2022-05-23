Callum Davidson expresses relief after St Johnstone seal top-flight survival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Callum Davidson expresses relief after St Johnstone seal top-flight survival

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 11:06 pm
Callum Davidson, left, and Billy Dodds had contrasting nights (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum Davidson, left, and Billy Dodds had contrasting nights (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson expressed his relief after a difficult second season in charge ended with a 4-0 win over Inverness to seal top-flight survival.

Saints’ season came down to the final 45 minutes with the aggregate score in their cinch Premiership play-off final against Inverness tied at 2-2 following a goalless first half in Perth.

Inverness were the better team in the opening period but half-time substitute Stevie May took less than 60 seconds to score from close range and Cammy MacPherson netted a deflected effort seven minutes later.

Inverness had chances to get back in the game but Callum Hendry and Shaun Rooney netted breakaway goals in the final three minutes to allow the fans to celebrate early.

“It is relief,” said Davidson, who won the Scottish Cup and League Cup in his debut campaign as a manager. “It’s been a hard, hard graft since November.

“I think we struggled, then we got players in, we fought, we battled. Some of the performances weren’t good. But we got there in the end and we’re still in the Premiership.”

Davidson was without nine players including Jamie McCart and lost Glenn Middleton to a hamstring injury at half-time.

“First half we were garbage,” he said. “I can’t repeat what I said at half-time.

“I thought we’d played it too slowly first half and we were too obvious and too slow with the balls played forward. We had to be quicker and set a tempo second half.

“Goals change games…and it changed it for us.”

Davidson expects to lose Zander Clark and McCart in the summer but hopes to hold on to other players.

“I think Zander’s a definite no, and Jamie,” he said. “But Shaun’s definitely one we’ll be fighting to keep, Callum Hendry, Murray Davidson.”

Inverness manager Billy Dodds was “proud and disappointed all at the same time”.

He said: “I thought we got where we wanted in the first half, my team were exceptional. We had the better chances. And if we just kept that shape and belief I thought we would have got something.

“But we lose that first goal, we were a wee bit out of position, and the deflection kills us and we had to chase the game, and then they score another two.

“We had a great chance in between but it was just a step too far – not through fitness, just through getting caught with the goals at the wrong times.”

