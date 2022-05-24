Birmingham Phoenix head coach Daniel Vettori named as Australia assistant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Birmingham Phoenix head coach Daniel Vettori named as Australia assistant

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 3:26 am
Cricket Australia (CA) has announced Birmingham Phoenix head coach Daniel Vettori as an assistant coach of the Australia men’s team (Gareth Copley/PA)
Cricket Australia (CA) has announced Birmingham Phoenix head coach Daniel Vettori as an assistant coach of the Australia men’s team (Gareth Copley/PA)

Birmingham Phoenix head coach Daniel Vettori has been announced as an assistant coach of the Australia men’s team.

The former New Zealand captain will join Victoria and Melbourne Renegades assistant Andre Borovec under Andrew McDonald, who was unveiled as Australia’s head coach last month, leading into the Test component of the side’s upcoming Sri Lanka tour.

Vettori was announced as head coach of the Birmingham men’s team in The Hundred last month after deputising for McDonald in the tournament’s inaugural season, before moving into the role in an interim basis when the Australian was unable to travel to England.

The New Zealander will continue as head coach of the Edgbaston-based team while working with Australia, Cricket Australia (CA) said in a statement.

Ben Oliver, CA’s executive general manager of high performance and national team, said Vettori was “warmly welcomed” when he joined Australia during its white-ball series in Pakistan in late March and early April.

“His international experience in all forms of the game as a player and coach is almost unrivalled and his strategic insights, coaching approach and collaborative style will be invaluable for Andrew and the team,” Oliver added.

Daniel Vettori waves
Vettori will join Australia in Sri Lanka next month (Nigel French/PA)

McDonald said: “I have worked with Daniel previously and could not speak more highly of his approach, work ethic and rapport he brings. His experience and balanced style are well documented. He is a great fit and will bring an enormous amount of knowledge to the team.”

Vettori said the Australia squad, which experienced the sudden departure of former head coach Justin Langer in February, was a “very strong and unified group”.

“I was really impressed with what I saw of the group in Pakistan in the way they approached preparation, planning and playing,” the 43-year-old said.

“It’s a very strong and unified group which has the potential to have a very rewarding and hopefully successful period ahead.”

Borovec and Vettori come in for Jeff Vaughan, who has returned to Tasmania as Tigers’ head coach, and McDonald following the latter’s elevation.

McDonald, Michael Di Venuto, spin coach Sridharan Sriram and Clint McKay will coach the T20 and ODI squads in Sri Lanka before Borovec and Vettori commence their roles for the two-Test series, which begins in Galle on June 29.

Under Vettori’s leadership, the Phoenix reached the final of the inaugural season of The Hundred before losing out to Southern Brave at Lord’s.

