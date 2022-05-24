Uncapped pair Wes Burns and Oli Denham called up by Wales By Press Association May 24, 2022, 8:46 am Wes Burns, pictured, has been called up for Wales duty (Steven Paston/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Wes Burns and Oli Denham have been added to the Wales squad. Ipswich full-back Burns and Cardiff centre-back Denham could both be in line for their senior debuts this summer. Striker Nathan Broadhead has been forced to withdraw from Rob Page’s squad due to injury. DIWEDDARIAD CARFAN 🏴Wes Burns and Oli Denham have been added to Rob Page's squad.Nathan Broadhead has withdrawn due to injury. #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/tsM5EOgsvG— Wales 🏴 (@Cymru) May 24, 2022 Page named a 27-man squad on May 19 for the upcoming Nations League fixtures and the World Cup play-off final on June 5. Wales will start a packed schedule by travelling to Poland for Nations League action on June 1, before heading back to Cardiff for the World Cup showdown against Scotland or Ukraine. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson targets World Cup qualification glory Scotland call up Nathan Patterson for World Cup play-off but Kieran Tierney out Wales invite David Brooks to join World Cup qualifying camp following all-clear Robert Page feels for Aaron Ramsey and tips him to bounce back from penalty woe