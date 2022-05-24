Livingston appeal for help to identify teenagers after stadium break-ins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Livingston appeal for help to identify teenagers after stadium break-ins

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 10:00 am
Livingston’s stadium has had break-ins (Steve Welsh/PA)
Livingston have expressed their “annoyance” as they appealed for help in identifying teenagers who have been breaking into their stadium.

The West Lothian club posted a series of pictures on Twitter on Tuesday morning of youngsters inside the concourse of the Tony Macaroni Arena and on the pitch over the weekend.

Livingston – who claim it is the fifth time in as many weeks such an issue has arisen – have handed CCTV footage of those involved to police and have called on those who know the children to “have a word” with them.

“The club is annoyed to report that yet again we have had a break in at the club from a group of teenagers over the weekend,” Livingston tweeted. “This has been the 5th time in as many weeks this has happened.

“We have reported the matter to the police and handed them all CCTV footage of those involved. We really don’t want to be reporting kids to the police as the last thing we want is any of them getting charged or reported to the children’s panel but we’ve been left with little choice.

“Please look at the footage and if you know the kids involved, have a word with as it’s starting to cost a lot of time and energy trying to stop this happening but for the sake of the kids involved it has to stop before they get hurt breaking in or have the police chapping their door.

“We are a community club and want to help and support the community but this is the last thing we want to be doing. So please, have a look and if you know the kids involved alert their parents and hopefully we can stop it that way rather than wasting police time.”

