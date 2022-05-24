Erik ten Hag makes CL qualification his ‘first target’ for Man Utd next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erik ten Hag makes CL qualification his ‘first target’ for Man Utd next season

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 12:11 pm
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has made Champions League qualification his ‘first target’ for next season (Manchester United handout).
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has made Champions League qualification his 'first target' for next season (Manchester United handout).

Erik ten Hag is determined to get Manchester United challenging for titles again but his “first target” next season is Champions League qualification.

Having masterminded a third Eredivisie title as manager of Ajax, the 52-year-old swiftly turned his attention to the work at hand at Old Trafford after a wretched season for the Red Devils.

Ten Hag was at Sunday’s meek 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace and officially started as manager the following day, when he met all manner of United staff and was unveiled to the media.

The Dutchman has big plans for the club but accepts it will take time to turn things around, with Champions League qualification the least he is hoping for in his first season.

“I said this is the project to bring Man United back on top, but also we have to accept the current situation we are in,” Ten Hag said.

“First of all, Man United belong in the Champions League, so that will be the first target.”

United narrowly avoided falling into the Europa Conference League on the final day, meaning the club will compete in next season’s Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

“Important (to win silverware),” the Dutchman told club media. “For me, every game is important.

“We want to win every game and that has to be the attitude from everyone. Players but also staff and all the other ones in the club.

Manchester United Press Conference – Erik ten Hag unveiling
New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag during a press conference at Old Trafford (Manchester United handout).

“Every game is important and we will give our best every game to win and to come forward.”

Ten Hag spoke about breaking the duopoly of Liverpool and Manchester City at his unveiling, while expressing admiration for managers Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

The latter has had a particularly noteworthy impact on the 52-year-old, having been manager of Bayern Munich when the United boss was in charge of the club’s reserve team.

“I really look forward (to facing him) and I admire him for the way he wants to play,” Ten Hag added.

“He has also inspired me by the way he wins titles. But also I look forward to battling him.”

