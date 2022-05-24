Joe Clarke expresses ’embarrassment and shame’ over his part in Whatsapp group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joe Clarke expresses ’embarrassment and shame’ over his part in Whatsapp group

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 12:43 pm
Joe Clarke has expressed ’embarrassment’ and ‘shame’ (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nottinghamshire batter Joe Clarke has spoken of his “embarrassment and shame” over his past involvement in a vulgar Whatsapp group with convicted rapist Alex Hepburn.

In 2017, Clarke used the messaging app to engage in discussions of a degrading game of sexual conquests alongside then Worcestershire team-mates Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Hepburn.

The latter was sentenced to five years in jail after raping a woman who had earlier engaged in consensual sex with Clarke.

Joe Clarke represented England Lions (Mike Egerton/PA)

Clarke was not accused of any wrongdoing on the night in question, but recent talk of an England call-up has met with fierce criticism from those who feel his past sexist actions, and scarce public contrition, make him an unsuitable candidate for the national side.

Now, in a new interview with the Daily Telegraph, the 25-year-old has confronted his past behaviour.

“I have done a lot of reflecting. It is a feeling of embarrassment really. Regretful for being part of it,” he said.

“It is embarrassment and shame that I was involved in what was a terrible thing. It upsets me seeing it now so I completely understand why people get upset looking at it. It was completely wrong.

“It is not something I have forgotten about at all. Although I’ve not talked about it publicly I have had a lot of conversations in private with the club here and my family, with women that I am friends with. I’m happy I have the chance now and say how sorry I am for the involvement in all of it.”

Of the victim, who suffered post-traumatic stress disorder, he said: “I feel like I let her down. She was ultimately in my company and relied on me for her safety and I did not provide that. I feel like I let her down and I hope that she has found happiness that she deserves now and has managed to move on.”

Generally considered one of the most talented uncapped players on the county circuit, Clarke appeared to move a step closer to England honours when director of men’s cricket Rob Key suggested he would be considered for selection on his watch.

But Clarke added: “This is not about playing for England. This is about owning what I did, that I made a mistake and what I did was wrong.”

