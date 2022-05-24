Jarrod Bowen thoroughly deserves his England call-up – Gareth Southgate By Press Association May 24, 2022, 2:19 pm Jarrod Bowen has earned a first England call-up (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Gareth Southgate says West Ham striker Jarrod Bowen “thoroughly deserves” his first senior England call-up. Bowen and fellow uncapped player, Leicester defender James Justin, have been included in Southgate’s squad for next month’s Nations League matches. On Bowen’s inclusion, Southgate said: “Constantly strong performances. We were certainly thinking about involving him in March before he got injured. Congratulations on your first #ThreeLions call up, @_JarrodBowen! 👏 pic.twitter.com/ywDk2DFawB— England (@England) May 24, 2022 “He’s a goal threat and his direct journey is an interesting reminder that you don’t have to be at an elite academy – experience is a great route to go. “He works incredibly hard for the team, which we want all our players to do. He thoroughly deserves his call-up.” England are scheduled to play Hungary twice, plus Germany and Italy, between June 4-14. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal England manager Gareth Southgate praises Jake Daniels’ bravery in coming out England boss Gareth Southgate admits recent fan behaviour is a concern Gareth Southgate keen to see what James Justin and Jarrod Bowen can offer How West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen winged his way into Gareth Southgate’s England squad