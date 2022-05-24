Benoit Paire criticises ATP for ‘defending Russia’ over Wimbledon ranking points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Benoit Paire criticises ATP for ‘defending Russia’ over Wimbledon ranking points

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 4:29 pm
Benoit Paire has hit out at the ATP (Martial Trezzini/AP)
Benoit Paire has hit out at the ATP (Martial Trezzini/AP)

Outspoken Frenchman Benoit Paire has demanded to know whether the ATP is ‘defending Russia’ after its decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points.

The ATP and WTA announced on Friday that there would be no points on offer at SW19 this year after Wimbledon banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing following the invasion of Ukraine.

World number 78 Paire criticised the governing body after his defeat to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the first round of the French Open.

France Tennis French Open
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev could become world number one despite not playing at Wimbledon (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

“I would like to talk about Wimbledon,” he said. “I would like to know if ATP defends more (its) players or Russia.

“This is why I wanted to talk with you guys. Because we are going to play a tournament without any points. When some people had COVID, we didn’t say, ‘oh, OK, we should cancel the tournament altogether’.

“But then we have three or four Russian players, including (Daniil) Medvedev, and we are rallying against Wimbledon.

“I think it’s a pity, because if we were to listen to all the players, players do not understand this decision – 99 per cent of players, they want to have points and to play the tournament as it was before. So I want to know if ATP wants to defend players or Russia?”

France Tennis French Open
Novak Djokovic has welcomed the decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points (Michel Euler/AP)

World number one Novak Djokovic and WTA player council member Sloane Stephens are among those who have backed the decision, but a number of players currently competing at Roland Garros have asked why they were not consulted.

“I will go there to get my prize money, as I would for an exhibition tournament,” added Paire.

“But the question is why didn’t they talk with players upstream? Yes, when they say there was a council which voted, nobody told us about this.

“If it’s a war between ATP and Wimbledon, it’s not nice for us, because we want to play normally.

“I’m sorry for Russia and Russians, but they are the ones causing all the trouble. And all the ATP players are actually paying the price.”

US Open champion Medvedev could become world number one despite being banned from Wimbledon, as defending champion Djokovic stands to lose 2,000 points.

“Medvedev will be number one worldwide. This is absurd,” said Paire. “We should actually take (a) position for all the players in the world, and it’s the opposite that is being done right now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal