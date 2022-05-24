Rangers raise ‘major concerns’ over treatment of fans at Europa League final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Rangers raise ‘major concerns’ over treatment of fans at Europa League final

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 5:15 pm
Rangers are concerned by treatment of their fans (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers are concerned by treatment of their fans (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rangers have raised “major concerns” over the treatment of their supporters at last Wednesday’s Europa League final in Seville.

The Glasgow club announced in a statement on Tuesday that they were in dialogue with UEFA and Football Supporters Europe (FSE) over several issues surrounding the match in which the Ibrox side lost on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Ibrox officials have been made aware of the confiscation of medical products from some of their fans and a lack of access to drinking water inside the stadium.

The statement read: “Rangers are immensely proud of our supporters for the spirit and character they have shown, following our club in record numbers.

“Our fans went to Seville and wowed locals with colour, noise and positivity and showed the true character of Rangers. Although the result did not go our way, we will remember the build up to the match with great fondness.

“However, we have major concerns around the treatment of our supporters at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, including the confiscation of previously-approved and agreed items that were confiscated by the police and a lack of appropriate facilities within the stadium including the lack of bottled water or indeed water in the toilets – which understandably caused severe distress to many supporters in the stadium.

“Rangers FC are in dialogue with both UEFA and Football Supporters Europe (FSE) regarding the issues encountered by our supporters.”

Rangers have urged other supporters to come forward and share any similarly adverse experiences.

“Supporters wishing to make a complaint to UEFA should be aware that UEFA has no direct grievance procedures for supporters,” the statement continued. “We would recommend that supporters contact FSE via their away supporters’ survey.

“FSE are an independent, non-profit association of fans recognised as a representative body on fan issues by UEFA and are submitting a full report on the experiences of supporters in Seville.

“Additionally, any supporters who have not yet shared their experience with the club and wish to do so, please email slo@rangers.co.uk by Thursday 26th May, of which a summary will be shared with UEFA.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal