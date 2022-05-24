Jurgen Klopp congratulates surfer Sebastian Steudtner on world record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jurgen Klopp congratulates surfer Sebastian Steudtner on world record

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 5:41 pm
Jurgen Klopp has congratulated surfer Sebastian Steudtner (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp has congratulated surfer Sebastian Steudtner (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has congratulated surfer Sebastian Steudtner on his “absolutely insane” world record after it was officially recognised this week.

The German reached a height of 26.21 metres – 86 feet – back on October 29, 2020 while riding waves in Praia do Norte in Portugal and is now confirmed as the big wave surfing world record holder.

Steudtner, who was already a two-time Big Wave Award winner, saw the ride recognised as a world record by both the World Surf League (WSL) and Guinness on Tuesday during a ceremony at the Nazare lighthouse on Portugal’s Atlantic coast.

Sebastian Steudtner
Sebastian Steudtner (Handout photo)

Klopp passed on well wishes to his compatriot in a video message after the pair met in French town Evian three years ago where the high-wave surfer was able to meet the Reds squad in pre-season.

Liverpool have won four trophies since and could add another on Saturday when they face Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

“Hi Sebastian. Since we met, we – and with we I mean LFC – have been surfing on a high wave how you know but we will never reach the height of your wave. 26.21 metres is absolutely insane,” Klopp said.

“Congratulations from the bottom of my heart. I knew you are the greatest and now the whole world knows it. Enjoy the night and enjoy the awards. You should be proud. I am! Have a great night and all the best. See you on the next biggest wave. You will never walk alone or you will never surf alone – hopefully!”

