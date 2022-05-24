Chesterfield end mixed form at right time with play-off victory against Halifax

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chesterfield produced the perfect time to end their mixed form with a 2-1 win at Halifax to set up a Vanarama National League play-off semi-final date with Solihull this weekend.

Paul Cook’s men had gone four games without a victory, which almost saw them miss out on the top seven, before the play-off decider, but goals by Danny Rowe and Jeff King fired the Spireites to a much-needed success.

Rowe, who only returned to action this month following a lengthy lay-off due to an unspecified health issue, headed home King’s corner in the 19th minute to break the deadlock at the Shay.

It remained 1-0 at the break but the crucial second goal came midway through the half when ex-Halifax defender King let fly from range and found the net against his old side.

Matt Stenson did reduce the deficit for the hosts two minutes later with a tap-in after 68 minutes and yet there would be no late drama like during Grimsby’s victory at Notts County on Monday.

Chesterfield were able to withstand six minutes of stoppage time to set up a trip to Solihull on Sunday where the winner will be one game away from the English Football League.