Martina Navratilova bemused players could miss Wimbledon over ranking points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Martina Navratilova bemused players could miss Wimbledon over ranking points

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 11:15 pm
Martina Navratilova would never consider skipping Wimbledon due to the lack of ranking points (Adam Davy/PA)
Martina Navratilova would never consider skipping Wimbledon due to the lack of ranking points (Adam Davy/PA)

Nine-time Wimbledon champion Martina Navratilova has expressed her bemusement at talk star players may snub the Championships this summer due to the lack of ranking points.

It was confirmed on Friday the WTA and ATP would not offer any points for the All England Club tournament after Wimbledon chiefs made the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing due to the war in Ukraine.

Former world number one Naomi Osaka hinted on Monday she may skip the third grand slam of the season while even Briton’s Cameron Norrie conceded the Championships had been reduced to “almost an exhibition”.

Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka has hinted she may miss Wimbledon over the lack of ranking points (Steven Paston/PA)

“First of all I couldn’t care less if there were no points given,” Navratilova told TalkTV.

“I always played for the trophies, not the points and not the money. So for me it was Wimbledon and nothing else, everything else came in second.

“So the points, it’s not an exhibition. I don’t understand that view, that players wouldn’t play because there are no points. You are playing for computer ranking? I just wanted to hold that trophy, that wonderful rose dish.”

Andrey Rublev
Andrey Rublev has protested against the war in Ukraine (Adam Davy/PA)

Wimbledon’s decision to ban players from Russia and Belarus also faced opposition last month.

Meanwhile, the recent choice by the ATP and WTA to strip points from the tournament means Moscow-born Daniil Medvedev is set to become world number one again due to Novak Djokovic being on course to lose 2,000 points he would otherwise be defending after winning the Championships last year.

Navratilova added: “You have a player like [Andrey] Rublev – he has written on the camera ‘no to war’ and he can’t play, so it’s just there is no winning.

“There is no good way out of it. It’s a bad situation. A horrible situation with the war and a bad situation with Wimbledon making this rule and now another iffy decision, not giving the points.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal