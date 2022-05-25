Emile Smith Rowe included in England Under-21s squad for Euro 2023 qualfiers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emile Smith Rowe included in England Under-21s squad for Euro 2023 qualfiers

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 11:19 am
Emile Smith Rowe has returned to the England Under-21s squad ahead of crucial Euro 2023 qualifiers (Adam Davy/PA Images).

Emile Smith Rowe has returned to the England Under-21s squad for their crucial Euro 2023 qualifiers.

The Arsenal midfielder has dropped back down from the seniors, having last played for the Young Lions in October.

Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer, who scored seven goals in 20 appearances on loan at Preston this season, has been handed his first call-up by boss Lee Carsley for the final four qualifiers.

Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford, who has been on loan at Bolton this season, is also included for the first time.

The Young Lions are second in Group G, three points behind the Czech Republic with two games in hand.

Carsley’s side go to Ceske Budejovice on June 3 for the crunch top-of-the-table game before hosting Albania, travelling to Kosovo and ending with a home game at Huddersfield against Slovenia on June 13.

