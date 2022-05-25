Tariq Lamptey asks to be left out of England U21 squad to ponder Ghana approach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tariq Lamptey asks to be left out of England U21 squad to ponder Ghana approach

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 1:01 pm
Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey asked to be left out of England’s U21 squad while he considers an approach from Ghana (Gareth Fuller/PA Images).
Tariq Lamptey asked to be left out of Lee Carsley’s England Under-21s squad as he considers an approach from Ghana.

The Brighton right-back is mulling over his international future but Carsley has not given up hope he will stay with the Three Lions.

Lamptey qualifies for Ghana through his parents and has been given time to make his decision.

“He’s had an approach. It’s something he’s considering at the minute,” said Carsley.

“He’s asked to be left out of the squad for a bit of head space. He’s not switched, it’s not cemented or anything like that but he’s had an approach (from Ghana), we have to respect that.

“We’ve made it clear how important we see him to us. I know the seniors have as well.

“It’s not something that we’ve given up on. Tariq is fully aware of how important we see him.

“You have to treat each player as an individual. In my time while I’ve been head coach of the 21s, I don’t think we’ve had him available yet.

“I had him a couple of times when I was assisting before. I’ve seen what a talent he is. He’s got a lot of ability.

“We think really highly of him but ultimately it’s got to be down to that personal preference of not only where he sees it but where his family sees it as well.”

Lamptey has two Under-21 caps having also played for the Under-18s, Under-19s and Under-20s but Carsley understands he cannot force him to stay.

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tariq Lamptey in action against Tottenham’s Harry Kane (Nigel French/PA Images).

“You have to respect that as well,” he said. “We can only let them know when they’re on camp and off camp how important they are to us. We can never make any guarantees.

“I think it’s unfair in football to do that but I’ve had some really good conversations over the last few days with Tariq. He’s a very level-headed, sensible kid. It’s not like you can see him going one way one day and the next changing like the wind.

“We’ve definitely not given up on it but we have to respect that space as well. If head wise he’s not in a position where he feels he can play, then we have to respect that.

“To be fair, I have rang him every day! I probably shouldn’t have, I probably pushed him!

“You can only make it clear so many times. He knows where we stand with him. I think we have to respect now that he’s got a decision to make. Not only with himself, but with his family.”

Chelsea v Arsenal – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe is back in the England Under-21s squad for the upcoming Euro 2023 qualifiers (Adam Davy/PA Images).

Emile Smith Rowe is in the squad for the Young Lions’ final Euro 2023 qualifiers.

The Arsenal midfielder has dropped back down from the seniors having last played for the Young Lions in October.

Carsley said: “We don’t want them to see it as a demotion.

“Emile will be an important part for us. He wasn’t going to be involved with the senior team and Gareth (Southgate) knows how important this period is for us, he has done really well for us in the past. It’s good we have a player of that standard available to us.”

Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer, who scored seven goals in 20 appearances on loan at Preston this season,has been handed his first call up.

Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford, who has been on loan at Bolton, is also in for the first time.

The Young Lions are second in Group G, three points behind the Czech Republic with two games in hand.

Carsley’s side go to Ceske Budejovice on June 3 for the crunch game before hosting Albania, travelling to Kosovo and ending with a home game at Huddersfield against Slovenia on June 13.

England Under-21 squad: Bursik (Stoke), Trafford (Manchester City, on loan at Bolton), Rushworth (Brighton, on loan at Walsall), Aarons (Norwich), Cresswell (Leeds), Harwood-Bellis (Manchester City, on loan at Stoke), Colwill (Chelsea, on loan at Huddersfield), Hill (Bournemouth), Thomas (Leicester), Spence (Middlesbrough, on loan at Nottingham Forest), Johnson (West Ham), Sessegnon (Tottenham), Doyle (Manchester City, on loan at Cardiff), Garner (Manchester United, on loan at Nottingham Forest), Ramsey (Aston Villa), Jones (Liverpool), Elliott (Liverpool), Gibbs-White (Wolves, on loan at Sheffield United), Balogun (Arsenal), Gordon (Everton), Gomes (Lille), Lewis-Potter (Hull), Smith Rowe (Arsenal), Archer (Aston Villa, on loan at Preston).

