New Hibernian boss Lee Johnson learns first opponents in Premier Sports Cup

New Hibernian manager Lee Johnson has learned the identity of his first opponents after the Premier Sports Cup draw was made on Wednesday.

The Easter Road side are in Group D alongside cinch Championship outfit Morton, League One pair Falkirk and Clyde, as well as new League Two additions Bonnyrigg Rose.

Elsewhere, Aberdeen will share a group with Raith Rovers, who knocked them out of the tournament last term.

Regionalisation has been removed for 2022/23 after six years of the north/south split in the group stage, meaning Highland League Fraserburgh are in the same section as Kilmarnock and Partick.

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join the five European contestants – defending champions Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Dundee United and Motherwell – in the last 16 at the end of August.

Group A: Aberdeen, Raith, Peterhead, Dumbarton, Stirling.

Group B: Kilmarnock, Partick, Montrose, Stenhousemuir, Fraserburgh.

Group C: Ross County, Dunfermline, Alloa, East Fife, Buckie.

Group D: Hibernian, Morton, Falkirk, Clyde, Bonnyrigg.

Group E: St Mirren, Arbroath, Airdrie, Edinburgh City, Cowdenbeath.

Group F: St Johnstone, Ayr, Queen of the South, Annan, Elgin.

Group G: Livingston, Inverness, Cove, Kelty, Albion.

Group H: Dundee, Hamilton, Queen’s Park, Forfar, Stranraer.

The first round of games take place on the weekend of July 9-10.