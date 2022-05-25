Mohamed Salah ‘very motivated’ for Champions League final clash with Real Madrid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah admits he is “very motivated” heading into Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris.

The Egypt international was forced off injured after a challenge by Sergio Ramos when the two sides met in the 2018 final.

Liverpool went on to lose on that occasion and, although the Reds made considerable amends by winning the competition the following year, they are hoping to exact revenge on the Spanish giants.

Salah said at a pre-final press conference: “I’m very motivated after what happened with Madrid last time. And, after what happened on Sunday, everyone is motivated to win the Champions League. Everybody is excited for it.”

Salah’s contract expires at the end of next season and his future has been the subject of considerable speculation in recent months but the issue is not something he wants to discuss ahead of this weekend’s showpiece.

He said: “In my mind I don’t focus on the contract at the moment. I don’t want to be selfish. I’m staying next season for sure.”

Liverpool go into the game after the disappointment of narrowly losing out to Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Captain Jordan Henderson said: “The mood is good to be honest. Training was very good today and I can see the excitement in the lads.

“We were disappointed with the outcome on Sunday, it was tough to take, but I couldn’t be more proud of the lads for this season.”