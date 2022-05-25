Rangers extend season-ticket renewal deadline in light of Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rangers extend season-ticket renewal deadline in light of Jubilee

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 3:05 pm
Rangers fans get season-ticket renewal extension ( Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers fans get season-ticket renewal extension ( Steve Welsh/PA)

Rangers have extended their season-ticket renewal deadline in acknowledgement of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Supporters wishing to secure Ibrox tickets for season 2022-23 now have until June 6 to do so, from the previous date of June 3.

The Govan club stated on their official website that the postponement will allow “everyone connected with Rangers FC the opportunity to celebrate this momentous occasion in our national calendar on the bank holiday”.

The ticket office will be open June 1, 2 and again on the 6th.

The statement read: “In recognition of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the club has decided to further postpone the 2022-23 season ticket renewal deadline to Monday June 6 (previously Friday June 3), giving everyone connected with Rangers FC the opportunity to celebrate this momentous occasion in our national calendar on the bank holiday on Friday June 3.”

Rangers finished the season with a 2-0 Scottish Cup final win over Hearts at Hampden Park on Saturday to capture the trophy for the first time in 13 years – the triumph coming four days after their Europa League final penalty shoot-out defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville.

The Ibrox club claim they have been inundated with queries about next season.

The statement continued: “As excitement grows for the new season, we have been inundated with messages via all customer service channels which has led to an unprecedented volume of queries.

“The club would ask for supporters’ patience as we manage the immense workload.”

