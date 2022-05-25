Sport moves fast – Ben Compton goes from relative unknown to England contention

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport moves fast – Ben Compton goes from relative unknown to England contention

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 3:19 pm
Ben Compton has had to bide his time for a proper opportunity (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ben Compton has had to bide his time for a proper opportunity (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ben Compton reflected on a “crazy” past couple of months that have propelled him from a relative unknown to fending off questions about a possible England call-up in the future.

Despite having a surname of cricketing royalty – his grandfather Denis is celebrated as one of the all-time greats and his cousin Nick also batted for England – Compton has waited years for his big break.

Given a chance by Kent this season, the left-handed opening batter is averaging a spectacular 109.75 after amassing 878 LV= Insurance County Championship runs, which is the most in either division.

Compton could impress England’s selectors as a County Select XI take on New Zealand at Chelmsford this week but any international ambitions take a backseat to his mantra of focusing on a game at a time.

The 28-year-old told the PA news agency: “Of course I have dreams to play for England but I’m not getting distracted by that or potentially even feeding that idea.

“This is my first full season in first-team cricket. I’m just really driven to be a reliable top-order batter for Kent and be someone who can give them a strong start in four-day cricket.

“That’s my real focus and I’m going to see where that takes me. If my game’s in decent order then that’s great.”

England’s top-order woes in recent years have been well-publicised so when asked whether it is a sign of how far he has come in being asked about his Test aims, he said: “It’s crazy. Sport moves fast.”

Compton arrived in the UK in his late teens in order to forge a cricket career in England but it has been a circuitous journey as he has waited patiently and worked painstakingly for an opportunity.

Despite being the second highest run-scorer in the 2019 Second XI Championship for Kent, it was not until later that year when he earned his first professional contract with Nottinghamshire.

Opportunities were scarce but Compton left Trent Bridge with no bitter feelings as he returned to Kent on a two-year deal last October, where he has not looked back after being asked to be the “glue” around their stroke-makers by head coach Matt Walker and director of cricket Paul Downton.

He said: “It’s definitely helped build resilience, no doubt about that. I’d like to think I’ve been through a lot and had to really hammer the door down just to get an opportunity to play some cricket.

“There’s been a lot of work behind the scenes that I’ve put in for a number of years, just in the faith that should I get an opportunity to play a string of first-team cricket then my game’s in good order.

“To persevere is what I’ve done. It’s also helped me keep pretty grounded, I’d like to think. I’m quite aware cricket is a very up and down journey.”

While his experience has been restricted to just 16 first-class matches – he only made his debut in 2019, aged 25 – he has been described as something of a throwback top-order batter who is prepared to bide his time at the crease and trust in his defence, attributes he credits to Nick for honing.

He admitted he is occasionally regaled of stories about his famous grandfather by strangers but it is Nick who is Compton’s inspiration.

Compton, who had just turned three when Denis died in 1997, added: “I only heard about my granddad’s career through stories and some guys saying ‘I watched your grandfather’.

“Nick was a more immediate or close person for me to look up to and I’d think ‘I’d like a slice of that and try to forge a career for myself in England’. I suppose Nick was the role model for me.”

