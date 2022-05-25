Patrick Vieira to face no FA action over altercation with fan at Goodison Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Patrick Vieira to face no FA action over altercation with fan at Goodison Park

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 3:23 pm
Patrick Vieira will not face any punishment from the FA for his altercation with a fan on the Goodison Park pitch last week (Peter Byrne/PA)
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira will face no punishment from the Football Association following his altercation with a fan on the Goodison Park pitch last week, the PA news agency understands.

Everton’s 3-2 win over the Eagles on Thursday secured their Premier League status and sparked a pitch invasion which saw Vieira repeatedly goaded by a supporter before he attempted to grab the fan and aimed a kick at him.

Merseyside Police revealed last week they had ended their investigation after no formal complaint was lodged and the FA are understood to be happy not to take any formal action against Vieira after reviewing the incident.

England’s governing body is continuing to investigate the pitch invasion and remains in dialogue with Everton and the other relevant authorities.

Vieira addressed his altercation with a fan following Palace’s 1-0 win at home to Manchester United on Sunday and called for a big review after a number of similar incidents in recent weeks.

“I think the Everton incident is bigger than just that incident,” he said.

“When you look at it in the Premier League, there were a lot of field invasions that can cause trouble. There are real issues here to reflect on and try to see what is the best way to manage it and to deal with it.

“You don’t know what can happen. When you don’t know what can happen of course you fear for anything, for the players.

“We want to be safe and the best way to do that is we need to reflect on what is the best way for those kind of things not to happen on the field. As a coach, manager, player or staff we want to be safe in our workplace.

“I think there is a big issue on the FA and Premier League’s plate to deal with.

“They need the support and the club and the players to get involved. Everybody has to take responsibility and see what is the best way for those things not to happen.”

Sunday saw the most recent pitch invasion in England with Manchester City fans storming onto the Etihad Stadium pitch following their 3-2 victory over Aston Villa which clinched the Premier League title.

Villa goalkeeper Robin Olson was reportedly assaulted and two supporters have been charged for separate incidents, Greater Manchester Police revealed on Monday with inquiries ongoing over the alleged assault.

