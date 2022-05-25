Premier League declines to comment as Helen MacNamara named in Sue Gray report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Premier League declines to comment as Helen MacNamara named in Sue Gray report

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 3:33 pm
Premier League official Helen MacNamara brought a karaoke machine to a lockdown event at the Cabinet Office, where she used to work, in 2020 (Nick Ansell/PA)
Premier League official Helen MacNamara brought a karaoke machine to a lockdown event at the Cabinet Office, where she used to work, in 2020 (Nick Ansell/PA)

The Premier League has declined to comment after the Sue Gray inquiry confirmed one of its most senior officials had brought a karaoke machine to a leaving drinks event in Whitehall during the first national lockdown in June 2020.

Helen MacNamara, who joined the Premier League as its chief policy and corporate affairs officer last year, is named in the report on lockdown parties within Government which was finally published on Wednesday.

It said that MacNamara, then the Deputy Cabinet Secretary, attended the second part of a leaving event for a No 10 Downing Street official which began at around 7.40pm on June 18 at the Cabinet Office, and that she brought a karaoke machine with her.

Sue Gray, pictured, has published her report detailing social gatherings within Government during national lockdowns
Sue Gray, pictured, has published her report detailing social gatherings within Government during national lockdowns (Handout from Gov.UK/PA)

Pizza and prosecco were consumed by attendees of the event, the report said. The event lasted for a number of hours and there was “excessive alcohol consumption”. One individual was sick and two others were involved in a minor altercation.

The last attendee, who stayed to clear up, did not leave until 3.13am the following morning, the report said.

MacNamara is one of the league’s most senior officials and has led its response to the publication of the fan-led review last November, which called for an independent regulator in football.

She issued an apology last month for attending the party in the Cabinet Office, and she confirmed she had been given a fixed-penalty notice fine by the police over her attendance.

MacNamara has been approached for a further comment following the publication of the Sue Gray inquiry.

