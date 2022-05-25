Ed Griffiths leaves role as Bath chairman after short spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ed Griffiths leaves role as Bath chairman after short spell

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 3:55 pm
Ed Griffiths is to leave his role as Bath chairman (David Davies/PA)
Ed Griffiths is to leave his role as Bath chairman (David Davies/PA)

Ed Griffiths has left his role as chairman of Gallagher Premiership club Bath.

Former Saracens chief executive Griffiths had only held the position since January 1 this year.

He was initially drafted in by Bath on a consultancy basis last November to lead an in-season review of the club’s rugby programme.

Bath are currently 12th in the Premiership with one game left, having lost 17 of their 23 league fixtures this term.

Those defeats included a 71-17 reversal at home to Saracens and a 64-0 loss at west country rivals Gloucester.

Bath owner Bruce Craig, who relinquished his role as chairman in January, said: “We thank Edward for all he has done in helping our club to refocus.

“He has brought expertise, knowledge and experience, and he leaves the club in a significantly stronger position.

“I will continue to support the club as we move forward.”

Bath said in a statement that Griffiths had “completed his term as chairman.”

The club added that he had been “contracted to lead Bath Rugby’s performance reset, and many of his recommendations have now been implemented.”

Current Munster boss Johann Van Graan will begin his role as Bath’s head of rugby on July 1.

Rugby director Stuart Hooper, meanwhile, takes on a job of general manager for next season.

Johann van Graan
Johann Van Graan will begin his job as Bath’s head of rugby on July 1 (Lorraine O’Sullivan/PA)

Bath added: “Johann Van Graan will take on the role of head of rugby on 1st July, leading the club’s rugby programme.

“He assumes complete responsibility for rugby matters. Van Graan will concentrate on the coaching and performances of the team and will oversee all coaching and performance staff.

“Stuart Hooper assumes the new role of general manager, reporting to Van Graan.

“In his new role, Hooper will support Van Graan in delivering the club’s long-term plans, which include the further enhancement of its player pathway and academy, and the development of competitive advantage in areas of data, psychology, nutrition, training and performance facilities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal