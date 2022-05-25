Aymeric Laporte reveals he was carrying knee injury over final weeks of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aymeric Laporte reveals he was carrying knee injury over final weeks of season

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 4:19 pm
Aymeric Laporte has revealed he played with an injury to help Manchester City seal the Premier League title (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Aymeric Laporte has revealed he played with an injury to help Manchester City seal the Premier League title (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Aymeric Laporte has revealed he played through the pain to help Manchester City seal the Premier League title after injuring his knee with two games left to play.

The 27-year-old withdrew from the Spain squad on Wednesday for their upcoming Nations League fixtures citing the knee injury that forced him off during City’s 5-1 win at Molineux on May 11.

Since then, Laporte started City’s final two fixtures against West Ham and Aston Villa as injuries to Ruben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Ake and Kyle Walker left Pep Guardiola to patch up his defence.

City took their fourth Premier League title in the last five years by a single point ahead of Liverpool after coming from 2-0 down to beat Villa 3-2 on Sunday.

“Unfortunately I won’t be able to attend the national team’s next games because of the injury I picked up against Wolves that will need further treatment,” Laporte wrote on social media.

“I have been uncomfortable with my knee since then, but I wanted to help the team to the end, and I am glad I did so.

“Now that the season is over, I will follow the medical process and start rehab to get back to full fitness quickly. We have another very exciting season ahead of us with big goals to achieve.”

Spain are due to host Portugal on June 2 before matches away and at home to Czech Republic either side of a trip to Switzerland on June 9.

