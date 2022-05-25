Shane Warne to be remembered during England’s Test with New Zealand at Lord’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shane Warne to be remembered during England’s Test with New Zealand at Lord’s

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 4:39 pm
Shane Warne will be commemorated next week by Sky Sports (Rui Vieira/PA)
The late, great Shane Warne will be remembered by his former employers Sky Sports throughout next week’s first Test between England and New Zealand at Lord’s.

Warne, who took 708 Test wickets in an illustrious career where he was also instrumental in Australia’s 1999 World Cup win, died aged 52 on March 4 after a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand.

He was a popular pundit following the end of his playing career with Sky, which in conjunction with the MCC, will honour Warne by renaming the main commentary box in the JP Morgan Media Centre after him.

Shane Warne, right, was a popular pundit with Sky Sports following the end of his playing days (John Walton/PA)
Ex-players and commentary colleagues will also pay tribute to the former leg-spinner while a two-part documentary entitled ‘Bowled Shane’ telling the story of the 2005 and 2006/07 Ashes will be screened.

Sky Sports director of cricket Bryan Henderson said: “On the pitch, he was simply the greatest, while off it, he was a wonderful and loyal friend.

“No words can capture his contribution to the game, but his magic on the field as well as in the commentary box and in life itself will never be forgotten.

“We hope our tributes to him during this Test will remind those who witnessed him in action of his greatness as well as hopefully introduce young cricket fans to a cricketing legend.”

Warne took 708 Test wickets (Chris Young/PA)
Former Australia captain Mark Taylor will join Sky Sports’ coverage alongside Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton, Mel Jones, Ian Ward, Simon Doull and Eoin Morgan to discuss Warne’s impact on cricket.

Guy Lavender, MCC chief executive and secretary, added: “Shane Warne was a man who entertained us on the field and was passionate about improving the sport off it.

“We are hugely supportive of Sky’s commemoration of Shane which I am sure will be a fitting tribute to a true legend of the game.”

